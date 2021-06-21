Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop Hits New Low for Prime Day

It's been almost almost half a year since the RTX 3070 launched, and it's still almost impossible to find it outside of the best gaming laptops and best gaming desktops. Alienware's usually a good bet when looking for reliable systems with this card, which is why its exciting to see its Alienware m15 R4 laptop, which is configured here with an RTX 3070, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and a 300Hz display, selling for a new $1,999 low over on Amazon.

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: was $2,499, now $1,999 @ Amazon

This Alienware m15 R4 configuration has an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU with an RTX 3070 laptop GPU and a 15.6 inch, 300Hz screen. This configuration comes with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of memory.View Deal

Our review for this laptop praised its sleek design, strong performance and snappy keyboard, all of which are great features for a laptop to have, since cases, screens and keyboards aren't easily replaceable in this form factor. We did have issues with this laptop's heat and battery life, though those problems are pretty common for a gaming laptop.



One thing to note is that, while this price is a new low, this deal isn't as steep as it would seem on first blush. While the laptop started selling for $2,499 last week, it's historically sold much closer to $2,111. However, $1,999 still represents savings over that price.

