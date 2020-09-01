Alienware Updates Desktops, Monitors For Ampere

Alienware is updating its lineup of gaming PCs , monitors and gaming laptops with the launch of Nvidia’s new RTX 30-series GPUs. The desktop will use some of the new graphics cards, while monitors will go as high as 360 Hz for incredibly smooth gaming.



There’s little information, but Alienware says we should learn more in the next few weeks.



What we do know is that the Aurora Gaming Desktop will get options with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 for both the Intel model and Ryzen Edition. The case won’t be changing at all, with a large oval that should push air through.

The top-end monitor is the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H), which will deliver a 360 Hz refresh rate and utilize Nvidia’s Reflex Latency Analyzer to measure and ensure there is no lag. There’s also the Alienware 38 (AW3821DW), a 37.5-inch monitor with WQHD+ resolution, G-Sync Ultimate certification and DisplayHDR 600. And then there’s the Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor with an InfinityEdge design for minimum bezel. This one has a QHD screen and 240 Hz refresh rate, and is also G-Sync Ultimate certified and offers DisplayHDR 600.

Lastly, Alienware is adding 360 Hz, 1080p panels to the Alienware Area 51-R2 and Alienware m17 R3. We don’t have specifics on which parts will be able to power these beyond 10th Gen H series or HK series Core CPUs, or when the RTX 30 series may come to mobile.