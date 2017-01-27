Trending

AMD Introduces Free Radeon Pro ReLive Screen Capture Tool

AMD released a new software tool, Radeon Pro ReLive, to let people easily capture and record 4K footage on their PCs.

Radeon Pro ReLive offers full desktop capture at up to 4K resolution at 30fps; audio is captured at up to 320Kbps. It also supports custom overlays for images, webcam feeds, and system information.

It's certainly not meant for gaming: AMD said it's made to be used in professional apps such as "CAD applications, visualization and prototyping software, and content-creation tools for collaboration, presentation, training, customer support, and more."

The utility supports GPU-accelerated AVC (H.264) and HEVC (H.265) encoding--AMD said the latter offers 44% smaller recordings than the former, according to tests conducted on November 18 by the AMD Performance Lab. The same tests showed that using Radeon Pro ReLive results in just a 3% performance hit within "professional applications," as compared to a 25% drop in performance when the Camtasia recording tool was used.

Radeon Pro ReLive is compatible with the desktop discrete AMD FirePro W series--excluding AMD FirePro W2100-- and Radeon Pro WX series products. It requires the Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bit operating systems and at least 2GB of RAM to function. The tool is available as a free download.

  • 27 January 2017 19:52
    XBOX App Game Capture, this, Geforce Experience...just a bloated software on top of another bloated software. What happened to just small install package for drivers and nice device control panel and leave me the f. alone so i can play games and not having 2 out of 4 cores being dedicated for all the garbage you put with.
  • MikeSkywalker 27 January 2017 20:28
    I wonder if there's a way to use just the video capture portion with a card other than what's listed. We have a lot of AMD cards in our environment and this would be ideal.
  • Epsilon_0EVP 27 January 2017 20:49
    19217880 said:
    XBOX App Game Capture, this, Geforce Experience...just a bloated software on top of another bloated software. What happened to just small install package for drivers and nice device control panel and leave me the f. alone so i can play games and not having 2 out of 4 cores being dedicated for all the garbage you put with.

    This is not software included with your drivers. This is a free tool for professional video creation where video capture is necessary. You should read the article before commenting on it.
  • ohim 28 January 2017 14:37
    19217880 said:
    XBOX App Game Capture, this, Geforce Experience...just a bloated software on top of another bloated software. What happened to just small install package for drivers and nice device control panel and leave me the f. alone so i can play games and not having 2 out of 4 cores being dedicated for all the garbage you put with.

    This is not included in the driver, as for your complain there is a minimal install kit and also a Custom Install button in your driver. You just have to use your brain a bit, and if you don`t need those apps some people find them useful!
  • falchard 28 January 2017 22:59
    19218065 said:
    I wonder if there's a way to use just the video capture portion with a card other than what's listed. We have a lot of AMD cards in our environment and this would be ideal.

    You might be able to do it with ReLive software for consumer gpus. They have an option to capture the desktop.
  • wifiburger 29 January 2017 14:30
    well it's ok I guess but I'll wait for the next evolution in streaming, where they add a secondary cpu/mem/gpu just for streaming that way you don't waste your computer resources for 4k streaming,
  • blazorthon 30 January 2017 21:03
    19225217 said:
    well it's ok I guess but I'll wait for the next evolution in streaming, where they add a secondary cpu/mem/gpu just for streaming that way you don't waste your computer resources for 4k streaming,

    Do you mean a capture card? Those have been around for years. Sure, there's no real performance hit with them, but they're considerably more expensive than free, unlike this program.
  • nzalog 02 February 2017 04:14
    Lol the guy in the video looks like a psycho, so exciting to be looking at his computer screen.
  • iamacow 08 February 2017 00:53
    AMD is funny, they are finally trying to catch up to what NVIDIA has been doing for 2 years. Than they release software that is only for Workstation cards lol.
