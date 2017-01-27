AMD Introduces Free Radeon Pro ReLive Screen Capture Tool

AMD released a new software tool, Radeon Pro ReLive, to let people easily capture and record 4K footage on their PCs.

Radeon Pro ReLive offers full desktop capture at up to 4K resolution at 30fps; audio is captured at up to 320Kbps. It also supports custom overlays for images, webcam feeds, and system information.

It's certainly not meant for gaming: AMD said it's made to be used in professional apps such as "CAD applications, visualization and prototyping software, and content-creation tools for collaboration, presentation, training, customer support, and more."

The utility supports GPU-accelerated AVC (H.264) and HEVC (H.265) encoding--AMD said the latter offers 44% smaller recordings than the former, according to tests conducted on November 18 by the AMD Performance Lab. The same tests showed that using Radeon Pro ReLive results in just a 3% performance hit within "professional applications," as compared to a 25% drop in performance when the Camtasia recording tool was used.

Radeon Pro ReLive is compatible with the desktop discrete AMD FirePro W series--excluding AMD FirePro W2100-- and Radeon Pro WX series products. It requires the Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bit operating systems and at least 2GB of RAM to function. The tool is available as a free download.