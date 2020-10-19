AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Lays The Smackdown On The Intel Core i5-10600K

Ryzen Desktop Processor (Image credit: AMD)

After previously sharing benchmark results for the Ryzen 9 5950X, @Tum_Apisak has done it again. This time around, the chip detective uncovered submissions for the Ryzen 5 5600X, which will likely battle it out with Intel's Core i5-10600K.

For a bit of introduction, the Ryzen 5 5600X comes wielding six Zen 3 cores with 12 threads, 32MB of L3 cache, and base and boost clock speeds of 3.7 GHz and 4.6 GHz, respectively. The Core i5-10600K, which also has a six-core, 12-thread design, has 12MB of L3 cache and features a 4.1 GHz base clock and 4.8 GHz boost clock.

The Core i5-10600K clearly boasts higher boost clocks and a more generous thermal limit. Intel's contender conforms to a 125W TDP (thermal design power) rating, while the Ryzen 5 5600X is rated for 65W. Theoretically, the Core i5-10600K should be faster since it has more breathing room to execute. However, the Ryzen 5 5600X leverages AMD's groundbreaking Zen 3 microarchitecture, so don't count the Ryzen 5 5600X out just yet.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (Image credit: SiSoftware)

You can't judge a processor's overall performance based on a couple of benchmarks, though. Furthermore, preliminary benchmarks should be taken with a bucket of salt. However, from what we're seeing so far, the Ryzen 5 5600X is poised to be a tough rival.

The SiSoftware Sandra submissions show the Ryzen 5 5600X hauling in Processor Arithmetic and Processor Multi-Media scores of 255.22 GOPS and 904.38 Mpix/s, respectively. The average scores for the Core i5-10600K are 224.07 GOPS and 662.33 Mpix/s. That means the Ryzen 5 5600X outperformed the Core i5-10600K by 13.9% and 36.5%, respectively.

On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 3600X has average Processor Arithmetic and Processor Multi-Media scores of 214.89 GOPS and 625.51 Mpix/s, respectively. Therefore, the Ryzen 5 5600X was up to 18.8% and 5.9% faster than its previous-gen counterpart. The performance gains fall more or less in line with the gains for the Ryzen 9 5950X over the Ryzen 9 3950X.

SiSoftware Sandra's just one piece of the puzzle. AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors go up for purchase on November 5. It's easy to imagine that we'll have complete reviews of the new Zen 3 chips for your viewing pleasure with that timeframe.