Antec Reveals Two New PSU Lines, The HCG Pro Gold And Bronze

After quite a long time, Antec is ready to release two new PSU lines, the HCG Pro Gold and Bronze.
The HCG Pro Gold line consists of five members with capacities ranging from 550W to 1kW. Besides 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and a fully modular cable design, these units also feature a full-bridge topology on the primary side along with an LLC resonant converter for increased efficiency. On the secondary side a synchronous design is utilized along with a couple of DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails. We also noticed that the new Antec PSUs use magnetic fan filters, which can be easily removed for cleaning. This is a good idea, and we first noticed it in some SilverStone units. Finally, Antec will offer individually sleeved cable kits for those PSUs in several colors.
|Line
|HCG Pro Gold
|Models
|HCG-1000 Pro Gold, HCG-850 Pro Gold,HCG-750 Pro Gold, HCG-650 Pro Gold, HCG-550 Pro Gold
|OEM
|no info
|Max. DC Output
|1000W, 850W, 750W, 650W, 550W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Gold
|Modular
|✓ (fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|Operating temperature
|no info
|Protections
|Over Voltage ProtectionOver Current ProtectionShort Circuit ProtectionOver Power ProtectionNo Load ProtectionOver Temperature Protection
|Cooling
|135 mm FDB Fan
|Semi-passive operation
|no info
|Number of EPS Connectors
|HCG-1000 Pro Gold, HCG-850 Pro Gold, HCG-750 Pro Gold: 2HCG-650 Pro Gold, HCG-550 Pro Gold: 1
|Number of PCIe Connectors
|HCG-1000 Pro Gold: 8HCG-850 Pro Gold: 6HCG-750 Pro Gold, HCG-650 Pro Gold: 4HCG-550 Pro Gold: 2
|Dimensions
|no info
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|no info
The cooling fan in the HCG Pro Gold units uses a fluid dynamic bearing, which is preferred over double ball-bearings because it’s quieter yet still offers the same (and in some cases even higher) lifetime. The only problem with FDB fans is that they aren’t so suitable for semi-passive PSUs, which frequently change from passive to active operation and vice-versa, because during the fan’s start-up phase the friction to the shaft is increased until the oil gets pumped up to the top of the bearing.
The HCG Pro Bronze line consists of only two members, with 750W and 850W max power. As the naming scheme implies, both units have 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency and at their internals only Japanese caps are used, while the cooling fan has double ball-bearings, which are highly preferred over sleeve bearings. All protection features are provided, and both PSUs have four PCIe and two EPS connectors. It is very good to see affordable, mid-capacity PSUs with a couple of EPS connectors.
So far we don’t have information on the OEM, availability, warranty, or estimated release date of the new Antec PSUs.
|Line
|HCG Pro Bronze
|Models
|HCG-850 Pro Bronze, HCG-750 Pro Bronze
|OEM
|no info
|Max. DC Output
|850W, 750W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Bronze
|Modular
|✓ (fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|Operating temperature
|no info
|Protections
|Over Voltage ProtectionOver Current ProtectionShort Circuit ProtectionOver Power ProtectionOver Temperature ProtectionNo Load Protection
|Cooling
|135 mm Dual Ball-Bearing Fan
|Semi-passive operation
|no info
|Number of Connectors
|EPS: 2PCIe: 4SATA: 9Peripheral: 4
|Dimensions
|no info
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|no info
