Asus Drops MemTest86 RAM Tester Into Z590 Motherboards' UEFI

Asus often offers very complete software packages with its motherboards. This time around, the vendor is including two very helpful utilities for enthusiasts in its ROG Z590 series of motherboards.

Whether you're a casual user or an enthusiast, you should know about MemTest86. It's a popular piece of software that helps diagnose defective memory modules. The program has also turned into a tool for testing memory overclocks.

As spotted via Twitter user momomo_us, it would appear that Asus has struck a deal with PassMark Software to integrate MemTest86 directly into the motherboard's UEFI BIOS, helping users ensure their best RAM is actually running at its best.

At the time of writing, Asus' ROG Z590 motherboard product pages aren't complete. The marketing refers to the boards using the standard, free version of MemTest86, but the screenshot shows the Pro version in operation, which commands a $44 price tag.

Asus is also bundling a 60-day subscription of FinalWire's AIDA64 Extreme with its ROG Z590 motherboards, as well as B560 ones. AIDA64 is a useful program for monitoring your system's vitals, auditing its performance and diagnosing potential problems.

FinalWire offers a free 30-day grace period for AIDA64 Extreme but with limited features. Asus' subscription unlocks the program's full functionality for 60 days. It would have been awesome if Asus had deliver a full one-year license, but then again, that would be asking for too much. AIDA64 Extreme retails for $39.95 for three PCs.

Intel's 11th Generation Rocket Lake-S processors haven't landed on the market yet, so the best motherboards for the platform may still be to come. Newegg, however, currently has a few Z590 motherboards for sale and pre-order. That includes Asus' ROG Maximus XIII Hero and ROG STrix Z590-E Gaming WiFi that are selling for $499.99 and $379.99, respectively.