Asus Prime B550M-A Motherboard Only $103 at Newegg

Amazon Prime Day is bringing out some of the best deals on tech , just in time for the holiday season. Who doesn't want a stocking stuffed with motherboards? The Asus Prime B550M-A motherboard is marked down to just $103 at Newegg.

You can save $46 off the usual price of this Asus Prime B550M-A micro-ATX motherboard. This board is compatible with AM4 processors.View Deal

The Asus Prime B550M-A is only compatible with third-gen Ryzen processors for now, though the next-gen Ryzen 5000 models will also work when they arrive in the near future. The board has a Micro-ATX form factor and has dual M.2 slots for speedy NVMe storage.

The board also supports wireless connectivity using Intel Wi-Fi 6. It's compatible with RGB software and has a header you can use with RGB LED strips.

This offer is listed without an expiration date. Visit the Asus Prime B550M-A product page to check out this deal yourself.