Asus Announces ProArt Station D940MX

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At its IFA press conference here in Berlin, Asus announced the ProArt Station D940MX, a workstation desktop with an Intel Core i9-9900K paired with either an Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 or Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti.

The desktop will be available in Q4 of 2019, but no price was revealed.

Asus was light on specs otherwise on stage, but we know that it has an 8-liter chassis with Thunderbolt 3, as well as Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, it has multi-zone cooling, a quad-fan setup and a server-grade vapor chamber. The model in Asus' demo area had 64GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but we don't know if that will be in the final product. We also learned that it has a dual-sided logic board.

The chassis isn't anything special. It's a black box, with one side designed to look higher than the other. It measures 300 x 283 x 95mm. Asus claims that the gaming desktop will hit only 37 decibels at full load.

Updated Sept. 4, 2:38 PM CEST with more details and photos.