Asus Launches ROG Strix Helios RGB Case

Following through on a CES promise made to our Italian friends, Asus has finally released the final specs on its ROG Helios ATX mid-tower for its official launch.

External features include 4mm-thick tempered-glass panels on both sides as well as the front, a secondary cover under the right side to assist cable concealment, a nylon strap carrying handle, and a front-panel group that includes four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports on two traditional USB 3.0 cable headers, and a Type-C port that uses the newer USB 3.1 Gen2 header.

Designed to support motherboards up to the old XL-ATX eight-slot standard, the ROG Strix Helios can support up to three double-slot cards with triple-slot spacing between them, or a single card turned sideways on a riser cable if you’d rather show off. The riser cable is sold separately, but it is necessary to reduce large graphics card support to a single card. A handy image from the site shows how companies are attempting to redefine EATX (13”-deep) as a seven-slot variation of XL-ATX (~10.7”-deep).

Other features include drop-down side panels with push-button release, triple slide-out dust filters with front access for the bottom filter, dual radiator supports with a maximum 140 x 420mm up front and 120 x 360 (or 140 x 280) on top, and a PCIe car support that can also hold a 2.5” SSD or Asus Terminal fan controller.

pic_Panel_Release_Buttons

pic_Dust_Filters

external_IO_PANEL

pic_Fan_Radiator_Mount

Designed to integrate with Asus’s entire ROG product line visually, even the panel logos have nearby RGB lighting that integrates through Asus’s Aura Sync program.

ROG Strix Helios Stats Dimensions 9.8 x 22.2 x 23.3 inch Case Size ATX Mid Tower Form Factor ATX/micro ATX/Mini ITX/EATX (12”x10.9”) Drive Bays (2) Int x 2.5”/3.5” Combo Bay

(4) Int x 2.5” Bay Installed Fans Front: 3x 140mm

Rear: 1 x 140mm Expansion Slots 8+2 (additional vertical) Weight N.W. 17.8 kg Color Black Front I/O Ports (1) USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, (4) USB 3.1 Gen 1

(1) Headphone, (1) Microphone

LED & Fan Control Buttons Power Supply ATX (Ahem, PS2 -ed) Cooling Support Front: 3 x 140mm/ 3 x 120mm

Top: 2 x 140mm/ 3 x 120mm

Rear: 1 x 140mm/120mm Radiator Support Front: 120, 140, 240, 280, 360, 420 mm

Top 120, 140, 240, 280, 360 mm

Rear: 1 x 140mm/120mm

ROG Strix Helios pre-orders have already begun at select vendors, with worldwide availability scheduled for later this month.

