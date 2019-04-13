Asus Launches ROG Strix Helios RGB Case

by

Following through on a CES promise made to our Italian friends, Asus has finally released the final specs on its ROG Helios ATX mid-tower for its official launch.

External features include 4mm-thick tempered-glass panels on both sides as well as the front, a secondary cover under the right side to assist cable concealment, a nylon strap carrying handle, and a front-panel group that includes four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports on two traditional USB 3.0 cable headers, and a Type-C port that uses the newer USB 3.1 Gen2 header.

Designed to support motherboards up to the old XL-ATX eight-slot standard, the ROG Strix Helios can support up to three double-slot cards with triple-slot spacing between them, or a single card turned sideways on a riser cable if you’d rather show off.  The riser cable is sold separately, but it is necessary to reduce large graphics card support to a single card. A handy image from the site shows how companies are attempting to redefine EATX (13”-deep) as a seven-slot variation of XL-ATX (~10.7”-deep).

Other features include drop-down side panels with push-button release, triple slide-out dust filters with front access for the bottom filter, dual radiator supports with a maximum 140 x 420mm up front and 120 x 360 (or 140 x 280) on top, and a PCIe car support that can also hold a 2.5” SSD or Asus Terminal fan controller.

  • pic_Panel_Release_Buttons
  • pic_Dust_Filters
  • external_IO_PANEL
  • pic_Fan_Radiator_Mount
  • versatile-slide-dimensions

Designed to integrate with Asus’s entire ROG product line visually, even the panel logos have nearby RGB lighting that integrates through Asus’s Aura Sync program.

ROG Strix Helios Stats

Dimensions

9.8 x 22.2 x 23.3 inch

Case Size

ATX Mid Tower

Form Factor

ATX/micro ATX/Mini ITX/EATX (12”x10.9”)

Drive Bays

(2) Int x 2.5”/3.5” Combo Bay
(4) Int x 2.5” Bay

Installed Fans

Front: 3x 140mm
Rear: 1 x 140mm

Expansion Slots

8+2 (additional vertical)

Weight

N.W. 17.8 kg

Color

Black

Front I/O Ports

(1) USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, (4) USB 3.1 Gen 1
(1) Headphone, (1) Microphone
LED & Fan Control Buttons

Power Supply

ATX (Ahem, PS2 -ed)

Cooling Support

Front: 3 x 140mm/ 3 x 120mm
Top: 2 x 140mm/ 3 x 120mm
Rear: 1 x 140mm/120mm

Radiator Support

Front: 120, 140, 240, 280, 360, 420 mm
Top 120, 140, 240, 280, 360 mm
Rear: 1 x 140mm/120mm

ROG Strix Helios pre-orders have already begun at select vendors, with worldwide availability scheduled for later this month.

Image Credits: Asus

About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
Most Popular
  1. Dan Cases A4-SFX Gets USB Type-C, PCIe Gen3
  2. Cooler Master Unveils Unusually Compact ATX Case
  3. Maingear's Revamped Vybe Desktop Starts at $699, Goes (Way) up From There
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.