If You Love Tanks, Biostar Has The Graphics Card For You

Biostar announced two new GTX 1060 cards with custom dual fan coolers inspired by ‘World of Tanks.’ The cooler shroud resembles tank armor, and Biostar even incorporated a cannon into the design.

Biostar offers the GeForce GTX 1060 with the tank cooler in both the 6GB and 3GB variants. Both cards feature the same core clocks; the base clock on these cards is 1506 MHz, and the boost clock is 1708 MHz.

The core clocks for both cards are the same, but the GPUs aren’t quite the same model. The GPU in the 3GB card has 128 fewer CUDA cores, which results in slightly lower power draw. Biostar rates the 6GB card for 120w TDP, and the company designed the 3GB card to pull no more than 115w. Both cards require a single 6-pin PCI-E connection for power.

The Biostar GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and 3GB cards are available now. Biostar is asking $289 for the 6GB card and $239 for the 3GB card.