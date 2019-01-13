CES 2019: Everything From This Year's Show

CES 2019 is officially behind us. It can be hard to keep track of everything revealed at the show--even if you're only counting the stuff we covered here at Tom's Hardware--especially with more stories being published every single day. So we thought we'd take a moment this weekend to collect everything we published from the world's largest electronics show in a single wrap-up post to make it easier for you to catch up on anything you missed.
You can also find a day-by-day breakdown of our coverage at the following links: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, and Day 5 of CES 2019. If you're only interested in the best of the best, though, check out the Tom's Hardware CES 2019 Awards. Our news team deliberated over the most interesting things revealed at the annual tech show, from the revelation of the world's first 7nm gaming GPU to a robot that's straight out of the Jetsons.
Headliners: Announcements From AMD, Intel, and Nvidia
- Into The 7nm Era: An Interview With AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su
- AMD Unleashes The Radeon VII, World's First 7nm Gaming GPU
- AMD Demos Third-Gen Ryzen CPUs, Launches 7nm Radeon VII GPU
- AMD Shares More Details On The Radeon VII
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Thinks AMD's Radeon VII Is 'Underwhelming'
- Watch AMD's CES 2019 Keynote Live Here
- PCIe 4.0 May Come to all AMD Socket AM4 Motherboards
- AMD Launches 3000-series Picasso APUs, new H-Series and A-Series Processors
- Intel Announces 10nm Ice Lake for Mobile, Cascade Lake, Lakefield
- Intel Outs New 9th Gen Processors: Seven New Models
- Intel's New M.2 Optane Memory H10 SSDs: Optane Paired With QLC Flash
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Will Cost $349, RTX Mobile is Here
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Review: Is Mainstream Ray Tracing For Real?
Components
- Asus Launches ROG Strix, Dual, and Turbo GeForce RTX 2060
- Asus Announces The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- Two PC Case Fans, One Cable: Cooler Master Reveals Aperture Fan Frame
- ASRock Reveals Five New B365 Motherboards
- Toshiba Announces BG4 NVMe SSD Series
- ASRock Debuts World's Smallest AM4 Motherboard, Comes With DeskMini System
- Asus Shows Massive LGA 3647 Dominus Extreme Motherboard
- Cooler Master Unveils The XG Series PSUs Along With An Analog Keyboard
- EVGA Sounds Out its Nu Audio Card
- FSP Showcases new Liquid Cooled PSU
- Maingear’s Apex Spectrum Adds RGB to Liquid Cooling
- World's First PCIe 4.0 SSD Demo, Phison E16 Hits 4GB/s
- Riotoro Expands on Morpheus, Introduces More Convertible Products at CES 2019
- InWin’s 928 Super Tower Is an Aluminum Monster Designed for Intel’s 28-Core CPU
- EVGA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Kingpin Card Includes a Power Meter
- New Limited Edition Chassis And Slim Cooler Revealed By be quiet! At CES 2019
- MSI Dresses GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z GPU in Carbon Fiber
- Thermaltake Makes Waves with DIY Liquid Cooling Kits
- Alphacool Brings New Life to Expandable AIOs
- Patriot's New M.2 SSD Has RGB on its PCB
Peripherals
- HP’s New FreeSync Quantum Dot Monitor Is Its Thinnest Ever
- HP’s 65-Inch, $5,000 Gaming Monitor Has a Scary-Loud Soundbar
- Asus Inches Closer to OLED With 1,200-Nit, Mini-LED Monitor
- Razer’s Colorful Raptor 27 Monitor Has a Flip-Top Head
- Lenovo Packs in the Features With New 49-Inch Legion Monitor
- Asus’ Big New ROG Strix XG Gaming Screens Sport AMD’s FreeSync 2 HDR
- Cooler Master Updates Keyboard Lineup With Low Profile Cherry Switches
- Cooler Master, ASRock Get Spooky With Mesh Phantom Gaming Cases
- HyperX Brings a New Mic, Gaming Headsets, and More to CES 2019
- Razer HyperSense Brings Haptics to All of Your Peripherals
- Corsair Brings 'Slipstream Wireless' Tech to One of its Three New RGB Mice
- Funky Laptop Bag Features RGB Lighting, Internal Illumination
- Razer's Tomahawk Elite Is a Slick PC Case With Side Panels Like a Supercar
- Aorus’ AD27QD Tactical Display Aims to Deliver Gaming Advantages
- Thermaltake Unveils Eye-Popping RGB Keyboard, Mouse and Desk
- Sphero's Color-Sensor Ring Turns Any Object Into an Instrument
- MSI's New Monitors Wow with AI, RGB and More
- Alienware Teases New OLED Display
- Lian Li’s New Standing Desk PC Case Hides Your RGB Components With a Click
- Razer Chroma Gets AI Assist from Amazon Alexa
- Ultrawide Alert: Samsung Debuts AMD FreeSync 2 49-Inch Gaming Monitor (Update)
Systems and Laptops
- Razer Advances its Blade with RTX Graphics
- Samsung’s Notebook Odyssey Delivers RTX 2080, Interesting Hinge Design
- AMD Lands in Acer's New Chromebook 315
- Asus' New TUF Gaming Pack AMD Ryzen, Radeon
- Finally: An AMD Chromebook, Courtesy of HP
- MSI Adds RTX to its Entire Laptop Lineup
- Acer's Swift 7 Somehow Got Smaller
- HP Omen Laptop and Desktop Get Big Refresh
- Acer’s Predator Triton 900 Will Let You Flip Out
- Asus ROG Mothership is a Massive Gaming Detachable
- Alienware Expands Thin Lineup with New m17
- Asus ZenBook S13 Has Bezels So Thin it Needs a Notch
- Gigabyte's New Aero 15 Uses Microsoft A.I. to Boost Your Performance
- Dell G Series Gaming Laptops Get Nvidia RTX Makeover
- Dell XPS 13 Finally Fixes the Nosecam
- Alienware Area-51m is a Beautiful, Monstrous Desktop Replacement
- Hands On: Lenovo's Slim $1,499 Yoga S940 Borrows Smartphone Design Elements
- MSI Infinite S: Mid-Level Gaming in a Pint-Sized Case
- Tiny, 6-inch Laptop Has More Ports Than Some Ultrabooks
- CyberPower’s CES PCs Include a Tesseract-Like Desktop That Starts at $1,400
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
- HTC Vive Pro Eye Hands-On: Feeling in Control With Built-In Tobii Eye Tracking
- HTC Vive Cosmos Headset Promises Lightweight, Portable VR
- AR Smart Glasses Go CPU-Free With New DigiLens Crystal
- $6,000 XTAL Headset Has What VR Needs: Hands-On
- HTC Vive, Qualcomm Back FinchShift's Camera-Free 6DoF VR Controllers (Update)
- Battle Robot GEIO Is Ruthless Against AR Foes
Miscellaneous
- I Felt Like a King in Acer's $10,000 Thronos Battlestation
- This Pricey Robot’s Only Job Is to Be Adorable
- Hello Jetsons! Robotic Butler Can Open the Fridge and Bring You a Beer
- Intelino Smart Train Teaches Young Kids About Coding While Keeping it Fun for All Ages
- Spigen’s Making Cases That Wirelessly Send Power From Your Wall to Your Phone
Image Credit: CTA
