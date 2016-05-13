Trending

Colorful's GTX 1080 Has A Founder's Edition Cooler?

By Graphics Cards 

It’s been a week since Nvidia revealed the GTX 1080 and 1070 during its Pascal launch event. We have yet to see board partners announce their iterations of the GTX 1080--that is, until today. Colorful announced its GTX 1080, which will coincide with Nvidia’s official May 27 release.

The image Colorful released today shows what appears to be Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition reference blower design. Colorful hasn’t shared the price, but considering what Nvidia said about the $100 price jump for the Founder's Edition, this card should cost $699 and feature premium components and better overclocking potential.

Although the $100 premium for a blower-style design draws quite a bit of controversy, we have yet to see aftermarket designs from board partners. It will be interesting to see whether the Founder’s Edition design warrants a $100 price hike over aftermarket designs such as EVGA’s ACX 2.0, Asus’s Strix, or Colorful’s very own Ymir.

GPUGTX 1080
CUDA Cores2560
Video Memory8GB GDDR5X
Memory Bus256-bit
Engine Clock Base1607MHz
Boost Clock1733MHz
Memory Clock10000MHz
PCI Express3.0
Display Output3 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b, DL-DVI
HDCP SupportYes
Multi-display CapabilityQuad Display
Recommended Power Supply500W
Power Consumption180W
Power Input8-pin
APIDirectX 12 API Feature level 12_1, OpenGL 4.5
CoolingBlower
Slot SizeDual-slot
SLIYes
Dimensions266.7 x 111.15 mm

Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Alexander Quejado on Twitter. 

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AKAdoubleA 14 May 2016 00:00
    Founders Edition doesn't mean anything except for a reference cooler design. No better overclocking ability or cherry picked bin's. One could argue its LESS overclockable then other designed fan shrouds.
  • Vesalius1 14 May 2016 00:02
    http://www.evga.com/products/Specs/GPU.aspx?pn=365887af-bcc8-4b94-b123-5751a3569549

    EVGA has had this for a couple days, as well.
  • uglyduckling81 14 May 2016 00:14
    Definitely be waiting for better cooler options to turn up and hopefully for lower prices. With my Vive arriving next Friday I'll probably be looking to upgrade from the 970 I'm currently running.
  • robochump 14 May 2016 00:19
    Not buying from another Chinese 'kill other competition by driving prices down with slave workers' company and special editions are usually for suckers.
  • thor220 14 May 2016 00:38
    I think the whole "founders edition" branding exemplifies Nvidia's attitude towards it's customers. Pay up and we'll give you something mediocre only so we can heavily encourage you to upgrade the next year with poor performance thanks to GameWorks. Yay Nvidia!
    Reply
    Founders Edition doesn't mean anything except for a reference cooler design. No better overclocking ability or cherry picked bin's. One could argue its LESS overclockable then other designed fan shrouds.

    I really wish the gaming media would just stop spouting this gibberish. "premium components" and "better overclocking potential" my behind, Founders Edition IS the stock 1080 reference card.

    And yeah, undoubtedly the least overclockable cooler-design we'll see on non-laptop 1080's.
  • apache_lives 14 May 2016 01:08
    Reference cards last longer then aftermarket cards, they dont bend and buckle under there own weight damaging the BGA or traces, they vent the heat out of the case and they actually cool the VRM properly - something review sites often overlook.

    Good example - http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-radeon-r9-390x-r9-380-r7-370,4178-11.html
  • Memnarchon 14 May 2016 01:21
    This isn't always true.
    My 7 years old GTX275 Twin Frozr OC edition, still works great. :D

  • Yuka 14 May 2016 02:18
    "You can have any color you want, as long as its black and white!"

    Uhm... Where have I heard that one before...? haha

    Cheers!
  • redgarl 14 May 2016 02:40
    This isn't always true.
    My 7 years old GTX275 Twin Frozr OC edition, still works great. :D

    No, the PCB is better designed, but their coolers are a joke. For example, the PCS+ from powercolor offer 25C below the reference cooler. I am sorry, but I cannot agree with you.

    True some companies make garbage, however MSI, XFX HIS and EVGA are making great cards. I would even mention Saphire...
