Colorful's GTX 1080 Has A Founder's Edition Cooler?

It’s been a week since Nvidia revealed the GTX 1080 and 1070 during its Pascal launch event. We have yet to see board partners announce their iterations of the GTX 1080--that is, until today. Colorful announced its GTX 1080, which will coincide with Nvidia’s official May 27 release.

The image Colorful released today shows what appears to be Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition reference blower design. Colorful hasn’t shared the price, but considering what Nvidia said about the $100 price jump for the Founder's Edition, this card should cost $699 and feature premium components and better overclocking potential.

Although the $100 premium for a blower-style design draws quite a bit of controversy, we have yet to see aftermarket designs from board partners. It will be interesting to see whether the Founder’s Edition design warrants a $100 price hike over aftermarket designs such as EVGA’s ACX 2.0, Asus’s Strix, or Colorful’s very own Ymir.

GPU GTX 1080 CUDA Cores 2560 Video Memory 8GB GDDR5X Memory Bus 256-bit Engine Clock Base 1607MHz Boost Clock 1733MHz Memory Clock 10000MHz PCI Express 3.0 Display Output 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b, DL-DVI HDCP Support Yes Multi-display Capability Quad Display Recommended Power Supply 500W Power Consumption 180W Power Input 8-pin API DirectX 12 API Feature level 12_1, OpenGL 4.5 Cooling Blower Slot Size Dual-slot SLI Yes Dimensions 266.7 x 111.15 mm

Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Alexander Quejado on Twitter.



Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.