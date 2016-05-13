Colorful's GTX 1080 Has A Founder's Edition Cooler?

It’s been a week since Nvidia revealed the GTX 1080 and 1070 during its Pascal launch event. We have yet to see board partners announce their iterations of the GTX 1080--that is, until today. Colorful announced its GTX 1080, which will coincide with Nvidia’s official May 27 release.
The image Colorful released today shows what appears to be Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition reference blower design. Colorful hasn’t shared the price, but considering what Nvidia said about the $100 price jump for the Founder's Edition, this card should cost $699 and feature premium components and better overclocking potential.
Although the $100 premium for a blower-style design draws quite a bit of controversy, we have yet to see aftermarket designs from board partners. It will be interesting to see whether the Founder’s Edition design warrants a $100 price hike over aftermarket designs such as EVGA’s ACX 2.0, Asus’s Strix, or Colorful’s very own Ymir.
|GPU
|GTX 1080
|CUDA Cores
|2560
|Video Memory
|8GB GDDR5X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|Engine Clock Base
|1607MHz
|Boost Clock
|1733MHz
|Memory Clock
|10000MHz
|PCI Express
|3.0
|Display Output
|3 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b, DL-DVI
|HDCP Support
|Yes
|Multi-display Capability
|Quad Display
|Recommended Power Supply
|500W
|Power Consumption
|180W
|Power Input
|8-pin
|API
|DirectX 12 API Feature level 12_1, OpenGL 4.5
|Cooling
|Blower
|Slot Size
|Dual-slot
|SLI
|Yes
|Dimensions
|266.7 x 111.15 mm
Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Alexander Quejado on Twitter.
EVGA has had this for a couple days, as well.
I really wish the gaming media would just stop spouting this gibberish. "premium components" and "better overclocking potential" my behind, Founders Edition IS the stock 1080 reference card.
And yeah, undoubtedly the least overclockable cooler-design we'll see on non-laptop 1080's.
Good example - http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-radeon-r9-390x-r9-380-r7-370,4178-11.html
My 7 years old GTX275 Twin Frozr OC edition, still works great. :D
Uhm... Where have I heard that one before...? haha
Cheers!
No, the PCB is better designed, but their coolers are a joke. For example, the PCS+ from powercolor offer 25C below the reference cooler. I am sorry, but I cannot agree with you.
True some companies make garbage, however MSI, XFX HIS and EVGA are making great cards. I would even mention Saphire...