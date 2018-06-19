Meet Corsair's New SF Platinum And Vengeance PSUs
During Computex 2018 we met with Corsair's new PSU PM, Mitch Podlaha, who showed off the two new PSU lines revealed during the show.
The first of Corsair's new PSU lines is the SF Platinum, which consists of two units with similar capacities, 600W and 450W, with the existing SF line. The OEM is Great Wall and the major differences between the new and previous SF models are spotted on the SFX-to-ATX bracket, which is now provided instead of being a separate purchase, as well as the Type-4 and individually sleeved cables of the SF Platinum models.
The SF Platinum units have also been certified by Cybenetics. The SF450 Platinum has an ETA-A+ efficiency rating, which is normally achieved by 80 PLUS Titanium units only (and not all of them), while the SF600 Platinum is ETA-A rated. In the noise output section, both units are rated as LAMBDA-A (20-25dB[A]), which means they are very quiet, especially if we take into account their compact form factor.
The second new PSU line from Corsair is the new semi-modular Vengeance, which will now be available worldwide instead of being exclusive to the German market. The new Vengeance units come in two flavors with 750W and 650W capacities, and the OEM is HEC/Compucase. They exclusively use Japanese capacitors, the warranty covers a five-year period, and there is a semi-passive mode as well as a multi +12V mode.
Finally, compared to previous Vengeance models the efficiency rating has been upgraded to 80 PLUS Silver, while in the Cybenetics scale we expect ETA-A- to ETA-A efficiency levels. Our sources say the PSUs will be super quiet and most likely will be taxed as LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A]) by Cybenetics. Given that Corsair pays great attention to the EU market, especially the German market, it's natural to aim for silent operation.
|Corsair SF Platinum Series Features & Specs
|M/N
|SF600 Platinum, SF450 Platinum
|OEM
|Great Wall
|Capacities (W)
|600, 450
|Form Factor
|SFX
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS Platinum
|Efficiency - Cybenetics
|SF600 Platinum: ETA-A
SF450 Platinum: ETA-A+
|Noise
|LAMBDA-A (20-25dB[A])
|Modular
|Yes (Fully)
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C - 50°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
|Cooling
|92mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR092L)
|Semi-Passive Mode
|Yes
|Dimensions
|100mm (W) x 63mm (H) x 125mm (D)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|EPS Connectors
|1x
|PCIe Connectors
|2x
|SATA Connectors
|4x
|4-Pin Molex Connectors
|4x
|+12V Max Power
|SF600 Platinum: 600W
SF450 Platinum: 450W
|5V & 3.3V Max Power
|SF600 Platinum: 120W
SF450 Platinum: 100W
|Warranty
|7 years
|Price
|SF600 Platinum: $140
SF450 Platinum: $100
|Corsair Vengeance Series Features & Specs
M/N
Vengeance 750M/650M
OEM
HEC
Capacities (W)
750, 650
Form Factor
ATX
Efficiency
80 PLUS Silver
|Efficiency - Cybenetics
|ETA-A
|Noise
|LAMBDA-A+ (15-20dB[A])
|Modular
|Yes (Semi)
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C - 50°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
|Cooling
|120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR120L)
|Semi-Passive Mode
|Yes
|Dimensions
|150mm (W) x 85mm (H) x 140mm (D)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|EPS Connectors
|2x
|PCIe Connectors
|Vengeance 750M: 6x
Vengeance 650M: 4x
|SATA Connectors
|Vengeance 750M: 8x
Vengeance 650M: 5x
|4-Pin Molex Connectors
|4x
|+12V Max Power
|Vengeance 750M: 750W
Vengeance 650M: 450W
|5V & 3.3V Max Power
|Vengeance 750M: 120W
Vengeance 650M: 120W
|Warranty
|5 years
|Price
|Vengeance 750M: $95
Vengeance 650M: $85
KaradjgneVengeance worldwide? On a HEC/Compucase platform? Been a good while since I hear anything really good from that OEM.