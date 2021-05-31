Cougar Releases a New Gaming Desk With USB-C Ports and ARGB

Cougar has revealed a very unique gaming desk called the Mars Pro 150. This gaming desk has all the goodies you'd expect from a 'gaming desk,' like a carbon-fiber finish and dual-sided RGB lighting. It's also a powerhouse for streaming or professional use with several USB-C ports that you can use for connecting displays, along with support for multiple monitor mounts.

The desk measures 60 x 29.5 x 30 inches, so it's not the biggest desk you can buy. However, it should be perfectly adequate for people who don't use their desks for anything except their computer gear.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Cougar) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Cougar) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Cougar)

Among the coolest features of this desk is its three-mode height adjustment — you can position the desk at 29.5, 31.5, or 33.5 inches high. Don't expect to use this desk as a standing desk with such low height adjustments, though. However, it's perfect for adjusting your desk height to accommodate your office or gaming chair.

(Image credit: Cougar)

The desk also comes with a good array of front I/O connectivity, with dual USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a headphone and microphone jack, and a Type-C port that works as a monitor port. This monitor extension is aimed towards laptop users, allowing you to plug your laptop's Type-C port directly into the desk instead of the monitor.

Unfortunately we don't know when Cougar will release the new desk, or pricing. Given the Cougar Pro Mars 150's expansive features, we don't expect it to be cheap.