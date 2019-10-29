Dell Vostro 15 7590 With i7-9750H, GTX 1650 on Sale for $1,099

Dell Vostro 15 7590 (Image credit: Dell)

The Vostro 15 7590, which Dell normally sells for $1,998.57, has gone on sale for $1,099. That means if you're in the market for a new business-class laptop, you're in luck.

The Vostro 15 7590 is a 15.6-inch laptop that measures 9.4 x 14.1 x 0.7 inches (239 x 358 x 18mm) and weighs 4.1 pounds (1.85 kg). It sports a slim body with narrow bezels and an anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The laptop is powered by a 9th-Generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor. The six-core, 12-thread chip clocks in with a 2.6 GHz base clock and 4.5 GHz boost clock. The processor is accompanied with 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory and a 512GB PCIe-NVMe M.2 SSD.

Although Dell markets the Vostro 15 7590 as a business laptop, it offers some decent gaming, thanks to the inclusion of Nvidia's Turing-powered GTX 1650 graphics. The graphics card sports 896 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR5 memory, which should be enough for all your casual gaming needs.

(Image credit: Dell)

Other useful features include a lid-open sensor that automatically turns on your laptop, full 10-key numeric keypad, four-element lens webcam, TPM 2.0 module and optional fingerprint reader.

The laptop comes with 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It's also equipped with a microSD card reader that's compatible with the SD, SDHC and SDXC formats. USB-wise there are three USB 3.1 Type-A ports and one Thunderbolt (USB 3.1 Type-C) port. There is also a HDMI port for video output and a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting headsets.

Dell has slapped a six-cell 97 Whr battery on the Vostro 15 7590, which, according to the manufacturer, can get you through an entire working day.

