Get an EVGA Mouse With 16,000 DPI for Under $30

EVGA accessories have been lighting up our deals coverage lately. But the company hasn’t stopped at huge gaming keyboard discounts , as its ergonomic gaming mouse is on the chopping board too.

At Newegg, the EVGA X17 gaming mouse is now just $29.99 after a huge $50 price cut — that’s a 63% discount!

EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse: was $79.99, now $29.99 at Newegg

This ergonomic gaming mouse from EVGA offers a premium, durable construction, a maximum of 16,000 DPI, a rapid 8,000 Hz polling rate and a triple sensor array for ultra-accuracy and responsiveness. Omron mouse switches with a 50 million click lifecycle round out its package.View Deal

This mouse sets itself apart with a triple sensor system that includes a PIXART 3389 optical sensor and two lift-off detection sensors. Most traditional gaming mice use the main optical sensor to detect when you lift the mouse off the mat, but to have two dedicated sensors for this means the accuracy of lift-off distance and position is greatly increased. This is especially beneficial in FPS titles, for when you have to move your mouse back to the center.

Not just that, but the ten on-board buttons give you plenty of customizability and the main switches come with mechanical torsion springs that are preloaded with 10 gram-weights, which keep travel distance to a minimum.

There's also 25 grams of customizable weight included in the box, which makes for a great package for any gaming enthusiast despite your preferences— made even better at under $30!