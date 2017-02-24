FSP's CMT210: An Entry-Level Case For The Entry-Level DIYer

It’s not every day that you see FSP building a chassis, but today it announced one: the CMT210. This isn’t a particularly groundbreaking chassis in one department or another, instead offering a straight-forward and well-rounded chassis that should work for many--without a 5.25” drive you can consider it a modern-day entry-level DIY case with a side window.

Inside, it can house up to ATX size motherboards and three dual-slot GPUs up to 360mm long through seven expansion slots. Storage-wise it will fit up to three 3.5” drives and an additional three 2.5” hard drives or SSDs.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

On the cooling front, the air intake will house three 120mm fans up front and another single 120mm fan functions as rear exhaust. The top of the chassis doesn’t have any fan slots. Two 120mm LED fans come pre-installed. Front I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and the usual pair of HD audio jacks.

FSP didn’t do too much in the way of customization for the CMT210, but you will be able to buy it with red, gray, blue, and black color accents for the front panel.

FSP’s CMT210 should be available on shelves in the US any moment now. The company didn’t mention what the case would cost, though we reckon it will fall in the budget category for those who need a PC case for their system but don't want to put all too much thought into it or break the bank.