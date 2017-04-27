'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands' Now Bundled With Select MSI Motherboard and PCs

MSI and Ubisoft are teaming up once again to offer a free copy of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands to anyone purchasing select MSI X99/H270/Z270 gaming motherboards or MSI gaming desktops. This deluxe digital edition comes with in-game extras such as an MSI branded in-game outfit, Huntsman gear set, motorcycle, rifle, weapon camouflage, XP boosting emblems and more.

This offer will be of particular interest to those of you that haven't bought a copy of the game yet and are in the market for a new motherboard or PC. If you want to know just what kind of hardware is required to run the game smoothly, be sure to read our Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands performance review to help you decide which motherboard or PC is right for you. In our review we found that, at Very High quality, Ghost Recon Wildlands likes to tie up processing resources, which is definitely something to take into consideration when selecting a motherboard or gaming PC for this offer.

From our performance review:

Graphically pleasing thanks to its open world, "Ghost Recon Wildlands" asks a lot from your gaming PC (even if patch 1.1.5 toned down CPU utilization somewhat). You'll probably want to pick a preset based on the speed of your system and then fine-tune from there using the (thankfully numerous) graphics options.

This promotion runs from April 26-June 26, or while supplies last. The following motherboards and gaming PCs are eligible for this offer:

X99 Series Z270 / H270 Series X99A GODLIKE GAMING CARBON Z270 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM X99A GODLIKE GAMING Z270 MPOWER GAMING TITANIUM X99A XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM Z270 GAMING M7 X99A MPOWER Z270 GAMING M6 AC X99A GAMING 9 ACK Z270 GAMING M5 X99A GAMING 7 Z270 GAMING M3 X99A GAMING PRO CARBON Z270 GAMING PRO CARBON X99A SLI KRAIT EDITION Z270 GAMING PRO X99A TOMAHAWK Z270 KRAIT GAMING X99A SLI PLUS Z270I GAMING PRO CARBON AC Z270 SLI PLUS H270 GAMING PRO CARBON