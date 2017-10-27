Gigabyte Announces Z370N WIFI Mini-ITX Motherboard

Trending

Gigabyte has taken the wraps off the latest edition to its Z370 powered line of Ultra Durable motherboards, the Z370N WIFI.

The Mini-ITX motherboard supports Intel's 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) processors, Optane storage and memory, and dual-channel DDR4 RAM up to 4,400MHz (OC). It has dual M.2 slots that work with both standard SSDs and Intel Optane Memory and offers RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 support for storage devices.

This motherboard features support for Intel's built-in graphics via the onboard DisplayPort and HDMI outputs. HD audio is provided courtesy of Realtek’s ALC1150 chip via gold-plated audio jacks, and networking duties are performed by dual Intel GbE LAN and 802.11AC wireless connectivity.

Water cooling aficionados and performance enthusiasts alike will no doubt take advantage of the Z370N WIFI's built-in temperature sensors and dedicated fan/ ater pump headers. Gigabyte bundles its Smart Fan 5 software with this motherboard, thereby giving you the ability to interchange fan headers to reflect different thermal sensors at different locations on the motherboard.

Thanks to the inclusion of a 4-pin RGB lighting header, you can employ either 5v or 12v digital LED strips. Gigabyte's RGB Fusion software with Digital LED support allows each LED (up to 300) to be digitally addressable.

Information on pricing and availability is not available at this time.

Gigabyte Z370N WIFI
CPU8th Generation Intel Core Processors
ChipsetIntel Z370
MemoryDual Channel DDR4 Memory (up to 32GB)
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics Built-in Visuals
Display Outputs2 x HDMI1 x DisplayPort
Slots1 x M.2 (Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280 SATA and PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2A_32G)1 x M.2 (Socket 3, M key, type 2260/2280 PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M.2)4 x SATA 6Gb/s connectorsSupport for RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10
Storage
LAN2 x Intel Gigabit802.11AC WiFi + Bluetooth 4.2
AudioRealtek ALC1220 7.1 Channel HD Audio + Optical
Form FactorMini-ITX
  • Dark Lord of Tech 27 October 2017 21:27
    Very nice.
  • Bryn Forbes 27 October 2017 22:31
    I take it from specs it doesn't support a thunderbolt add in card? I'd love an itx solution with ability for storage expansion via thunderbolt
  • dstarr3 29 October 2017 02:48
    I have the Z97 version of this board. If the same quality can be expected, this'll be a great motherboard.
