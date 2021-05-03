GPD's Win 3 Tiger Lake Gaming Handheld Goes On Sale This Month

GPD's latest iteration of its handheld gaming PC, the Win 3, is finally going on sale later this month. You'll be able to grab it from multiple e-tailers such as Amazon starting May 15th or later.

The Win 3 is GBP's latest handheld gaming device designed to run Windows 10 and play PC games. The biggest upgrade for the Win 3 over previous designs is its inclusion of a QWERTY keyboard along with gamepad controls (like joysticks, a d-pad, and triggers), all in a similar form factor as a Nintendo Switch.

The Win 3 is GBP's first Tiger Lake-based gaming handheld, featuring an Intel Core i7-1165G7 or a Core i5-1135G7, with Intel's big core count Xe graphics chip that comes in either an 80EU configuration (for the Core i5) or 96EUs (for the Core i7). To help boost Intel's Xe graphics even further, the Win 3 comes with 16GB of LPDDR4x memory clocked at 4266MHz.

For the screen, GPC went with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280x720. A higher resolution isn't really needed with such a tiny display. Plus, a 720P resolution will really help the integrated graphics push higher frame rates since it is still an integrated graphics chip, not a discrete Nvidia or AMD GPU.

If GPC's performance metrics are to be believed, then the Win 3 is quite a capable gaming machine. In the most demanding games GPC tested, like Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, and Battlefield V, the Win 3 averaged 50FPS with the Core i5 version.

These were the worst-case scenarios as well, with other games like SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice, World War Z, and other games maintaining 60FPS or higher, again on the Core i5 version. For the Core i7 model, frame rates were reportedly at least 10-15% better (thanks to the higher core count Xe graphics).

We don't know what graphics details were used in these tests though so take those results with a grain of salt--and assume lots of things were turned down or off.

You will be able to grab the Win 3 from Amazon starting May 28th for $1130, Banggood for $1100 on May 15th, and IndieGoGo InDemand for $997 sometime in July. Specifically, those prices are for the i5 models; the i7 models are roughly $200 pricier.