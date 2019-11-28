Ryzen-Powered HP Gaming Laptop now $450 with GTX 1050 Graphics

This Black Friday tech deals season Best Buy is offering an HP 15.6-inch gaming laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU just $450. This marks a savings of $200 on the $650 MSRP. For those looking for PC gaming on a budget, the addition of a 256GB PCIe solid state drive make this HP a solid bang for your buck.

In addition, this PC comes equipped with a full HD display and a green backlit keyboard. With these sorts of components, it's not going to let you play a AAA game like Red Dead Redemption 2 at high settings, but it will at least allow you to get in the ballpark and play those titles at low to medium settings.

Even if you're not a gamer, this laptop is an extraordinary deal. You're getting a speedy 256GB SSD at a price where many laptops still use hard drives and a full HD screen that gives you plenty of real estate for doing you work.

Looking for a gaming laptop? Be sure to check out our Best Gaming Laptop page for reviews, insights and recommendations. If you want to get more out of Black Friday, keep an eye out on our Black Friday Tech deals page, as well as our Black Friday Ryzen deals page.