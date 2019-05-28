Dell Lists Specifications for Three Intel 10th Gen Ice Lake-U CPUs

Dell has listed the specifications for what appear to be the first Intel 10th-generation Ice Lake-U processors on a spec sheet for the company's latest XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) convertible Ultrabook.

Ice Lake-U (ICL-U) processors are the low-power mobile chips from Intel's Ice Lake family. These 15W parts, which are produced with the 10nm node, are slated to replace the current Cannon Lake-U (CNL-U) and Whiskey Lake-U (WHL-U) offerings currently on the market. It was rumored that Intel could possibly start using the 10000-series branding going forward. Although marketed as 10th-generation products, the Ice Lake-U chips seemingly continue to use the four-digit nomenclature with the addition of the "G" suffix, which allegedly denotes the presence of the Gen11 graphics engine.

ModelCores / Threads
Base Clock / Boost ClockLithographyArchitectureL3 Cache
TDP
Core i7-1065 G74 / 8
? / 3.9 GHz10nmIce Lake8MB15W
Core i7-8665U4 / 81.9 GHz / 4.8 GHz14nmWhiskey Lake
8MB15W
Core i7-8565U4 / 81.8 GHz / 4.6 GHz14nmWhiskey Lake
8MB15W
Core i5-1035 G14 / 8? / 3.7 GHz10nmIce Lake6MB15W
Core i5-8365U4 / 81.6 GHz / 4.1 GHz14nmWhiskey Lake
6MB15W
Core i5-8265U4 / 81.6 GHz / 3.9 GHz14nmWhiskey Lake6MB15W
Core i3-1005 G12 / 4
? / 3.4 GHz10nmIce Lake4MB15W
Core i3-8121U2 / 42.2 GHz / 3.2 GHz10nmCannon Lake4MB15W
Core i3-8145U2 / 42.1 GHz / 3.9 GHz14nmWhiskey Lake4MB15W

*Data in the table is not confirmed.

The Intel Core i7-1065 G7 and Core i5-1035 G1 are quad-core, eight-thread processors. The first comes with a 3.9 GHz boost clock while the latter clocks in with a 3.7 GHz boost clock. The Core i3-1005 G1, on the other hand, only has two cores and four threads. This particular SKU has a 3.4 GHz boost clock.

The general observation is that the Ice Lake-U parts are not blessed with high boost clocks. However, they have many other things going for them, such as support for LPDDR4X-3733 and DDR4-3200 memory modules, increased L1 and L2 caches and the Gen11 iGPU (Integrated Graphics Processing Unit).

According to Dell's listing, some Ice Lake-U chips will arrive with Intel UHD Graphics while others will feature Intel Iris Plus Graphics. Unfortunately, the manufacturer didn't specify which comes with which. If we had to take a wild guess, the Core i7-1065 G7 would probably have Iris Plus Graphics with up to 64 Execution Units (EUs). The Core i5-1035 G1 and Core i3-1005 G1 are likely to use Intel UHD Graphics and possess up to 48 EUs.

The "G" termination in the Ice Lake-U model names could be Intel's way of differentiating the different graphics tiers. Logically, a higher number would mean the chip has a beefier Gen11 iGPU with more EUs. Back in January, a couple of entries in the SiSoftware Official Live Ranker showed that Gen11 was available in different configurations.

