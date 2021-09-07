Intel Launches NUC X15 Laptop Kit with Tiger Lake and Nvidia Ampere Graphics

Intel has launched a new lineup of reference laptop designs based on its latest and greatest CPUs paired with Nvidia's GPUs. Called the NUC X15 laptop kit, the new lineup combines mobile Tiger Lake-H with Nvidia's GeForce RTX Ampere graphics.

These models are home to Intel's 10 nm SuperFin Tiger Lake-H processors with a 45W TDP. You can choose from three SKUs, with one sporting an Intel Core i5-11400H paired with an RTX 3060, while the Core i7-11800H model is available with either an RTX 3060 or 3070. The system, seen below in images posted by Golem.de, is powered by a 94 Wh battery that gives a few hours of playtime.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Golem.de) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Golem.de) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Golem.de) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Golem.de)

The Core i5 model can be equipped with up to 64 GB of DDR4-2933 memory, while the Core i7 uses faster DDR4-3200 memory also up to 64GB of capacity. However, storage options are limited to two M.2 PCIe slots that you can equip with an NVMe SSD.

The panels are configured as a 1080p Full HD 15.6-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate on the Core i5 based SKU, while the Core i7 based models offer a 15.6-inch display with either a 240 Hz 1080p panel or 1440p display with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

Intel has provided a good selection of I/O connectivity, including three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and one Thunderbolt 4 port. Connectivity is provided by an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module with integrated Bluetooth version 5.2.

Intel has not provided us with any information on pricing or availability, but we'll update as more information becomes available.