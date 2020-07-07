It's Big, It's Fast, and It's Curved: MSI's New G32CQ4 Gaming Monitor

There's nothing quite as satisfying as playing a game on a big monitor, and MSI's latest contender, the G32CQ4, should be good for satisfying your inner child. This new display comes in at a walloping 32-inches, and packs a high refresh rate and resolution fitting for gaming.

Typically, you would like a 32-inch monitor to feature a 4K panel, but GPUs haven't yet come far enough to support 4K gaming at high refresh rates, which is why it's not such a bad thing that the G32CQ4 comes with a QHD (2560 x 1440) pixel resolution. With about 4-million pixels to push, higher-end graphics cards will be able to get close to its 165 Hz refresh rate, offering buttery-smooth gaming on the big screen. But, if you really do want 4K and don't mind a lower refresh rate, perhaps the MAG321CURV is more for you.

(Image credit: MSI)

The panel is built on VA technology, which will land you an impressive 3000:1 static contrast ratio, though peak brightness is limited to 250 nits. The panel is curved at 1500R (1.5-meters to center), and supports AMD Freesync to reduce stuttering and tearing.

(Image credit: MSI)

Being a VA panel, it comes with quite alright color reproduction, covering 114.8 percent of the sRGB space and 91.43 percent of DCI-P3. The display's stand supports swivel and tilt adjustments.

All things considered, MSI's Optix G32CQ4 offers a compelling, budget-friendly big-screen gaming package. It doesn't fill the high-brightness, HDR or full array of stand adjustment checkboxes, but this just means it should come in at a friendlier price, as is the goal of MSI's C4 line of gaming displays. No official word on US pricing yet, but we have spotted a pre-release listing for the display in Europe with a price tag of €449, so expect a similar figure in the US.