How to Tell If Your ThinkPad is Affected by Battery Recall

By Lenovo 

Lenovo forced to recall thousands of batteries due to overheating.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission today announced a battery recall on behalf of Lenovo. The recall involves 34,500 battery packs sold both separately and inside ThinkPad laptops.

The reason for the recall is due to the battery packs overheating. Though there hasn't been any reported injuries as a result of these malfunctioning batteries, the CPSC did say Lenovo has received two reports of the battery packs overheating resulting in damage to the computer, battery pack, and nearby property.

The recall involves Lenovo battery packs for the Edge 11, Edge 13, Edge14, T410, T420, T510, W50, X100e, X120, X200, X201, and the X201s. The recall also affects the batteries sold separately. So how can you tell if your laptop's battery is affected by this recall? Recalled packs have one of the following part numbers (starting at the fourth digit in) on the battery pack itself: 42T4695, 42T4711, 42T4798, 42T4804, 42T4812, 42T4822, 42T4828, 42T4834, 42T4840 and 42T4890

Total numbers for this recall include the 34,500 batteries in the USA, 2,900 units in Canada, and over 100,000 batteries in China, where the units were manufactured and imported. Lenovo is advising users with affected models to remove the battery and use only AC power until they receive their replacement battery. Head here for details on how to get your battery replaced.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • greghome 28 March 2014 23:19
    These models are all Old.......3 years or more in fact, I'm surprised that it's only being reported now.
    Reply
  • thundervore 29 March 2014 00:16
    These models are beyond old, no one uses these models anymore.
    Reply
  • ioki 29 March 2014 01:25
    my x200's battery part code is 42T4695, yet both automated and the manual URL process responds with, "not part of recall"
    Reply
  • qlum 29 March 2014 10:40
    My x121e is not affected and yea they are old but I see myself using this laptop for a couple of years still, mainly because it functions fine for my use which is just watching some video and browsing the web when I am on vacation. At home I use my desktop.
    Reply
  • shovenose2 29 March 2014 15:05
    Just checked the battery in my ThinkPad T410. It's not recalled. Bummer, I really could have used a new battery LOL.
    Reply
  • HerbertOrton 29 March 2014 21:00
    Though there hasn't been any reported injuries as a result of these malfunctioning batteries, the CPSC did say Lenovo has received two reports of the battery packs overheating resulting in damage to the computer, battery pack, and nearby property. http://qr.net/rtcX
    Reply
  • 10tacle 30 March 2014 16:01
    These models are beyond old, no one uses these models anymore.
    Speak for yourself. I bought a 2009 model 410 from a work surplus sale for $150US a couple of years ago. It's the older C2D chipset, but I stuck in an old 256GB SSD and 4GB RAM laying around, and installed an extra copy of Win7 64 I had and it flies. It sits right next to my gaming PC for general use (such as looking up walk-through hints when I'm stuck in a campaign for example).

    And yeah like others I'm disappointed my battery is not recalled. Could use a new one indeed.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 31 March 2014 01:12
    These models are beyond old, no one uses these models anymore.
    your crazy, the 14"r listed was just sold on Woot's Front page last week. There are tons of these in the enterprise market. They are solid, and many have been upgraded with a SSD. Thanks to the durable chassis, they are hero laptops.
    Reply
  • Spac3nerd 31 March 2014 15:35
    These models are beyond old, no one uses these models anymore.
    They may be somewhat old but they are by no means beyond their useful life. Some laptops can easily see 10+ years of service, not only for individuals but for businesses. Claiming that a computer which is older than three years is somehow useless is beyond ignorant. Even the ISS still uses Thinkpads from the late90's/early 2000's. I have no problem running my personal sever off of a 13+ years old Thinkpad T21. I know that you have to justify perpetually purchasing the latest hardware, but please keep your misguided opinions about obsolescence to yourself.
    Reply
  • spookyman 31 March 2014 16:43
    I love the quality chinese made crap. Thank you Lenovo
    Reply