Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop Back to an All-Time Amazon Low

Looking to give the gift of an inexpensive gaming laptop? Amazon has the Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop back at an all-time low of $600 as part of the Amazon Deal of the Day.

The L340 offers a 15.6-inch full HD ISP display, an Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of fast DDR4 RAM and a 512GB Nvme SSD for plenty of storage.

This Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB Nvme SSD and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for an all-time Amazon low.View Deal

This laptop won't have the power to play most AAA games on high settings, but it should give smooth frame rates at reduced settings.

