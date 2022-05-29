Lenovo Yoga 6 13 Touchscreen Laptop Just $649 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga 6 13 laptop (opens in new tab) is available at Best Buy for just $649, down from its asking price of $949. This discount saves users $300 off the MSRP while providing plenty of juicy specs like a 4.8GHz processor and 16GB of RAM to get excited about.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 6 13 Touchscreen Laptop: was $949, now $649 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This touchscreen laptop has a 13.3-inch touchscreen and features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor. Users also get a 512GB internal SSD for storage and 16GB of RAM. This discount saves users a total of $300 off the current going rate.

This edition of the Lenovo Yoga 6 13 laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor which has 8 cores, 16 threads, and can reach up to 4.3 GHz with boost clock enabled. Users get a 512GB internal SSD for storage and 16GB of RAM for memory. It uses integrated AMD Radeon graphics, outputting to a 13.3-inch touchscreen with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px.

It has two 1W speakers built-in as part of its Dolby Atmos speaker system and a 720p webcam built into the center of the lid. Users have a total of 4 USB ports to use for peripherals. The Lenovo Yoga 6 13 uses a Lithium-ion polymer battery and comes with the 64-bit edition of Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Visit the Lenovo Yoga 6 13 laptop (opens in new tab) product page at Best Buy for more details and purchase options. If you want to snag some accessories, check out our Memorial Day deals list for more tech deal savings and be sure to check back throughout the Memorial Day holiday for more.

Finding a laptop isn’t too difficult right now as Memorial Day weekend sales continue. We use third-party tools to verify price history, like Google Shopping, PCPartPicker, as well as CamelCamelCamel for Amazon items, to make sure each deal is worth the investment. If you don’t have time to research for yourself, check out our list of best gaming laptop deals and other various Memorial Day deals for a compilation of the best discounts we can find.