MSI MAG CoreLiquid 240mm All-In-One Cooler For £48: Real Deals

Today there's a fantastic deal on the MSI MAG CoreLiquid 240mm AIO CPU cooler from Box for just £48— saving £71 off of its previous listed retail price.

The MSI MAG CoreLiquid features a 240mm radiator to help dissipate the heat that is drawn away from the CPU. With two fans to conduct air over the fins of the radiator, this cooler can help to keep those CPU temps low. Also featuring synchronizable RGB LED lighting, the MSI MAG CoreLiquid is able to be configured to match the lighting aesthetics of the rest of your rig or setup.

Keeping the CPU cool is one of the most important tasks in a PC build, without adequate cooling, the heart of your PC can overheat and cause issues like thermal throttling or even worse - cause permanent damage to the delicate hardware. Check out the best CPU coolers for our top suggestions.

MSI MAG CoreLiquid 240mm AIO CPU Cooler: was £119, now £48 at Box

The MSI MAG CoreLiquid 240mm AIO CPU Cooler is compatible with the following sockets:

Intel: LGA 1150/1151/1155/1156/1200 - LGA 1366/2011/2011-3/2066

AMD: AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2

Note that this particular model does not support socket LGA 1700, which is the socket used by Intel's latest Alder Lake lineup of CPUs.