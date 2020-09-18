MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT is Just $239 on Newegg

For the next few days, the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT is available for sale on Newegg for just $239. That's is a full $30 off the normal price of $269.

MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT: was $269, now $239 @Newegg

To get this deal, you need to use promo code 9BLDSAZ56. This will provide a $10 discount. The card comes with a $20 rebate card, taking the overall price down to just $239. View Deal

This GPU is dual-fan card with a thermal design intended to help better dissipate heat. It comes with 6 GB of GDDR6 and is more than equipped to handle VR, reaching speeds as high as 1620 MHz when boosted. It has one HDMI port and three DisplayPort outputs.

The RX 5600 series is equipped with new features and technology to improve everything from visual effects to response times. It reduces latency through a multi-level cache hierarchy and AMD FreeSync.