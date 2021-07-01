Trending

New Acer Firmware Unlocks More GPU Performance In Ampere Gaming Laptops

Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming Laptop
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming Laptop (Image credit: Acer)

ComputerBase reports that Acer is preparing new firmware to increase the TGP (total graphics power) for its Nitro 5, Helios 300 and Triton 300 (SE) gaming laptops. The increased thermal limit will allow owners to squeeze more performance out of their devices.

With Ampere, Nvidia gave partners the freedom to adjust the chipmaker's mobile GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards to their gaming products. As a result, we have a scary amount of variants of the same graphics card on the market with different TGP rating. Obviously, a lower TGP means lower performance since the Ampere graphics card is held to lower clock speeds. In consequence, Nvidia has required laptop manufacturers to specify the TGP and clock speeds so consumers know exactly what they're purchasing.

Increasing the TGP is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you're getting more thermal freedom so you can enjoy a nice uplift in performance. On the other hand, the increased TGP means higher power draw, graphics card temperatures and potentially greater fan noise, depending on the capacity of the laptop's cooling solution.

Acer Gaming Laptops To Receive New Firmware

ModelGraphics CardNew TGP (W)Old TGP (W)Difference (W)Availability
Acer Nitro 5     
AN517-52RTX 3060958510BIOS / FW
 RTX 3050 Ti75705In the works
 RTX 305075705In the works
AN517-53RTX 305075705BIOS / FW
AN517-54RTX 30701008515In the works
 RTX 3060958510In the works
 RTX 3050 Ti75705In the works
 RTX 305075705In the works
AN517-41RTX 30801008515BIOS / FW
 RTX 30701008515BIOS / FW
 RTX 3060958510BIOS / FW
AN515-55RTX 3060958510BIOS / FW
 RTX 3050 Ti75705In the works
 RTX 305075705In the works
AN515-56RTX 305075705BIOS / FW
AN515-57RTX 30701008515In the works
 RTX 3060958510In the works
 RTX 3050 Ti75705In the works
 RTX 305075705In the works
AN515-45RTX 30801008515BIOS / FW
 RTX 30701008515BIOS / FW
 RTX 3060958510BIOS / FW
Helios 300     
PH317-55RTX 30701401355In the works
 RTX 306013010030In the works
 RTX 3050 Ti958015In the works
PH315-53RTX 30801051005BIOS / FW
 RTX 30701051005BIOS / FW
 RTX 30601051005BIOS / FW
PH315-54RTX 307011010010BIOS / FW
Triton 300     
PT315-53RTX 30801109515In the works
 RTX 30701109515In the works
 RTX 30601059510In the works
 RTX 3050 Ti857510In the works
Triton 300 SE     
PT314-51sRTX 3060907515BIOS / FW
 RTX 3050 Ti857510BIOS / FW

According to ComputerBase, certain models will hit the market with the updated firmware, while others will require you to perform the update manually. At any rate, we should keep our expectations in check since the new firmware only increases the thermal envelope by 5W to 30W, which is dependent on the model. The new firmware won't miraculously turn your GeForce RTX 3050 Ti into a GeForce RTX 3060.

Marcel Behm, Senior Business Manager from Acer Germany stated that "our claim to gaming hardware is to offer a balance between the best possible CPU and GPU performance, volume and durability. Accordingly, we are pleased to be able to offer both interested buyers and many of our existing customers improved graphics performance with the BIOS update." (According to a machine translation.)

The new firmwares will be available on Acer's website shortly with the Helios 300 PH315-54 being the first model to receive its new firmware.

