Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Super Graphics Cards Rumored for Early 2022

Respected hardware leaker kopite7kimi, who has an excellent history with Nvidia Ampere leaks, has claimed that Nvidia is already preparing its GeForce RTX 30-series Super SKUs.

According to the leaker, the GeForce RTX 30-series Super graphics cards will be based on Samsung's 8nm process node, like their non-Super counterparts. They will allegedly serve as an interim lineup leading up to Nvidia's next-generation Ada Lovelace gaming graphics card, which are rumored to be based on TSMC's 5nm manufacturing process.

The leaker didn't specifically mention which Ampere graphics card they expect to receive the Super treatment. If Nvidia follows the same blueprint as it did with its Turing-based cards, we could see a GeForce RTX 3060 Super, GeForce RTX 3070 Super and a GeForce RTX 3080 Super.

Naturally, the mobile GeForce RTX 30-series variants would arrive alongside the desktop versions.

Nvidia hasn't confirmed when or if it will unleash its GeForce RTX 30-series Super army to contend with the best graphics cards on the market. The only clue that we have is that they will plausibly debut early next year.

On the other hand, kopite7kimi teased the the potential arrival of the GA103 Ampere die early this year. The silicon's current status is unknown, and the leaker admitted that Nvidia may have cancelled it. However, it would appear that the GA103 could come out after all, thanks to the purportedly upcoming GeForce RTX 30-series Super cards.