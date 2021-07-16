Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Super Graphics Cards Rumored for Early 2022

Respected hardware leaker kopite7kimi, who has an excellent history with Nvidia Ampere leaks, has claimed that Nvidia is already preparing its GeForce RTX 30-series Super SKUs.
According to the leaker, the GeForce RTX 30-series Super graphics cards will be based on Samsung's 8nm process node, like their non-Super counterparts. They will allegedly serve as an interim lineup leading up to Nvidia's next-generation Ada Lovelace gaming graphics card, which are rumored to be based on TSMC's 5nm manufacturing process.
The leaker didn't specifically mention which Ampere graphics card they expect to receive the Super treatment. If Nvidia follows the same blueprint as it did with its Turing-based cards, we could see a GeForce RTX 3060 Super, GeForce RTX 3070 Super and a GeForce RTX 3080 Super.
Naturally, the mobile GeForce RTX 30-series variants would arrive alongside the desktop versions.
Nvidia hasn't confirmed when or if it will unleash its GeForce RTX 30-series Super army to contend with the best graphics cards on the market. The only clue that we have is that they will plausibly debut early next year.
On the other hand, kopite7kimi teased the the potential arrival of the GA103 Ampere die early this year. The silicon's current status is unknown, and the leaker admitted that Nvidia may have cancelled it. However, it would appear that the GA103 could come out after all, thanks to the purportedly upcoming GeForce RTX 30-series Super cards.
With the Ti's released this year, I don't see how Nvidia can make super versions of any of these unless they replace the entire stack or remove the original 3070/3080/3090 and put the super versions above the Ti versions and also release a 3090 Super.
The RTX 30 stack currently has 3060, 3060ti, 3070, 3070ti,3080,3080ti,3090. Where do the Supers go? They aren't going to get rid of the Ti's they just released, so the originals go away and then what? Release Supers that are the same speed as the originals? If they make the Supers faster than the Ti's, then the 3080 Super is going to be faster than the 3090 as there is no room for another performance tier between the 3080Ti and 3090. They can make the supers Ti's with double the RAM, but seeing as there would be no performance improvement in almost all cases, what would be the point? They'd still need to add increased performance somewhere.
I would be much more excited to hear what they can do with mainstream cards priced in the $100-300 range.
Where is a desktop RTX 3050, or GTX 1750?
Toss a NVENC coprocessor into literally any new card with 2GB+ GDDR. I don't care. Just put something new out for the 90% of people that don't need cutting edge gaming on their PC.
Heck, I'd be more interested to finally get a release date and pricing for the GT 1010, which they announced 7 months ago.
To raise prices.
Nvidia doesn't care about performance right now; they care about cutting features (ie LHR) and raising MSRP while minimizing outrage.
By next year, I would expect availability to be pretty decent for high end GPU's, especially if Ethereum finally switches to proof of stake or is close enough that people are preparing for it. That will make the market much more sensitive to price/performance.