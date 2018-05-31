Nvidia To Detail Next-Gen Mainstream GPU At Hot Chips In August
Nvidia will be presenting its "Next Generation Mainstream GPU" at Hot Chips 30 on August 20. Every year the best and brightest in the semiconductor market converge on the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, California to present deep dives on their latest microarchitectures.
Nvidia's Stuart Oberman, Vice-President of ASIC engineering, will present the company's next-generation mainstream GPU at the event. Nvidia's naming for the new GPU remains up for debate, with most suggesting it will be either the GTX 2080 or GTX 1180, but we do know that the presentations at Hot Chips include microarchitectural details that often can't be found outside the venue.
Nvidia's presentation doesn't directly signify that the new GPUs will come to market soon. We first learned about AMD's Zen microarchitecture at the event in August 2016, but those processors didn't land in desktop PCs until March 2017. Conversely, many companies provide more detail on shipping products, so there's a chance that Nvidia's latest GPUs could already be on the market when the presentation takes place.
Speaking of deeper dives on existing products, AMD's representatives will present "Delivering a new level of Visual Performance in an SoC - AMD Raven Ridge APU." Intel will also present its "Intel's High Performance Graphics solutions in thin and light mobile form factors" and "Next Generation Intel Xeon(R) Scalable processor: Cascade Lake," among the many other presentations. Tachyum, a new semiconductor startup that has made almost-outrageous performance claims with no technical detail, will also be on hand.
Nvidia will also present its Xavier and DGX-2 architectures, so it's clear there will be plenty of interesting topics at the show. There's no doubt that Nvidia's presentation will be a packed affair, but we'll secure a seat to bring you the news on Nvidia's newest GPUs as it happens.
The 1180/1170, in a perfect world, will still debut next month and be based on a GV104 with the 1160/1150 to follow this fall and the 1180Ti to follow next spring.
I.e. next year for something you might buy.
That poor 1080ti going to have to struggle for a little while longer..
I got my 1080ti msi gaming x for $718 last year. Yeah let’s wait. Need it now, buy it now. Coulda shoulda woulda.
Honestly, it's been done, and done, and done many times. Too many trying to jump on 'The Next Best Thing' when the horse isn't even at the gate yet.
Why would it be impossible? The GTX 1080 came out and crushed the GTX 980Ti. So why wouldn't they launch the GTX 1180 beating the 1080Ti and then a bit later the GTX 1180Ti like they did with the 1080 series?
Welcome to nvidia 'tick-tock'...
It's unlikely to matter. This is a conference for chip designers and the aspects they'll be presenting don't fundamentally change within a generation.
This might give you an idea of what it's like:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=27&v=12t_7kEllKw
Not sure on that. Newegg has a reference design Asus GTX 1080Ti for $799, the better version with the Strix cooling is $949, which is not too bad. But they don't have much competition from AMD right now so they could price it higher.
I would assume it would price near the current 1080 maybe a bit higher.
As long as AMD has nothing comparable, the logical thing for them to do would be to price it proportional to the Pascal cards (so, near 1080 Ti, if the rumors are correct). No sense in undercutting themselves...
Also, it's easier to lower prices than to raise them, because everyone remembers how low the old MSRP was, and continually complains about how inflated the current prices are. Better for them to come out with a high MSRP and drop as competition nears.
No, they won't. They just cancelled the session.
https://www.hotchips.org/program/