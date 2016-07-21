OSVR Working On Windows Installer For Easier HDK Configuration

We recently reviewed the OSVR HDK 1.4 and one of our chief complaints was the setup process for the HMD. OSVR hadn’t created a simple process to get its developer kit installed. But HDK 2, which is supposed to be more consumer friendly, is right around the corner and the consortium is working to simplify the installation.

The OSVR Windows installer will be compatible with all versions of the OSVR Hacker Developer Kits, including all four HDK 1.x HMD and the upcoming HDK 2. OSVR said the installation package will replace the setup procedures for native OSVR content and SteamVR content.

OSVR didn’t give a release date for the upcoming Windows installer package, but it is being prepared specifically for the HDK 2 release, which is shipping at the end of the month. Pre-orders are currently open for the dual screen HDK 2 HMD. We expect the driver will land on July 29 when pre-orders start shipping.