Watch the PC Gaming Show at E3 2019 Live

Credit: PC Gamer

E3 2019, one of the largest video game industry conferences, is here. And today, the PC Gaming Show is returning to the show with big reveals.

The show, hosted by our friends over at PC Gamer, will be sponsored by Epic Games and hosted by streamer Sean "Day[9]" Plott and esports presenter Frankie Ward. It starts at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on today at Los Angeles' Mayan Theater. You can watch the show live below:





The PC Gaming Show at E3 2019

What to Expect at the PC Gaming Show



This year, the show will be filled with developer interviews, demos and trailers at the PC Gaming Show. Of course, there will also be some gaming announcements with Epic revealing new games, including exclusives, coming to its store.

Other developers will take to the stage as well, including Annapurna Interactive, Chucklefish, Digital Extremes, Digital Uppercut, E-WIN, Fatshark, Fellow Traveller, Frontier Developments, Funcom, Modus Games, Paradox Interactive, Perfect World Entertainment, Raw Fury, Rebellion, Re-Logic and Tripwire Interactive, among others.

"This year's livestream will present more announcements and new trailers than any previous PC Gaming Show," said Evan Lahti, PC Gamer's editor-in-chief.