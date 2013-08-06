Trending

Phanteks Introduces the PH-F140SP and PH-F140XP Premium Fans

Phantek's new range of PH-F140SP and PH-F140XP premium cooling fans are advertised as "specifically designed to overcome high static pressure, blade deflection and noise challenges."

Phantek has launched three new 140 mm cooling fans: the PH-F140SP, PH-F140SP_BK_LED and PH-140XP, which aim to provide a "great upgrade option for users who want better airflow for their cases and radiators."

The three models feature nine blades with the company’s Maelström Vortex Booster (MVB) technology that are "precisely angled" to create a downdraft vortex that creates greater air passage and lower airflow turbulence across the surface of the blades for a "powerful yet silent downdraft airflow."

Also included are Phantek’s Updraft Floating Balance (UFB) bearings (composed by MOSS and SSC) for long lifespan and rotation stability, a brushless motor structure for lower operating noise, a modified PCBA for lower electromagnetic noise, and eight pre-installed anti-vibration rubber pads.

ModelSpeedMax AirflowAcoustical NoiseMTBFLED
PH-F140SP1200 RPM82.1 CFM19 dBA150,000 hoursNone
PH-F140SP_BK_LED1200 RPM82.1 CFM19 dBA150,000 hoursBlue
PH-F140XP600 – 1200 RPM40.9 – 85.19 CFM14.22 – 19 dBA150,000 hoursNone

Though pricing details have not been released for the PH-F140SP, PH-F140SP_BK_LED or PH-F140XP, Phantek has confirmed that the cooling fans will be backed by a five year manufacturer warranty and include anti-vibration compensators and a 400 mm extension cable to help with cable management.

  • DRosencraft 06 August 2013 19:03
    Seems interesting. Anyone use their stuff before? Know if their other stuff works well?
  • vmem 06 August 2013 19:29
    their stuff works well, especially their CPU heatsinks. but honestly they are a bit of a Noctua copycat, which is good because I guess if you're going to copy you might as well copy the best. if you want Noctua quality without the poop-brown colors, you buy from phantek
  • ahnilated 06 August 2013 19:33
    I have their CPU cooler and it works great. Very quiet and no issues, been using it for almost a year now.
  • lazykoala 06 August 2013 20:47
    Ha! That's so true. If you want a noctua copycat that has better color choices, then phanteks seems like the best choice. I'd love to buy a noctua, but their color options are awful.
  • chugot9218 06 August 2013 21:32
    LoL, I have to second that on Noctua, looks okay with my components though I must admit.
  • The Q6660 Inside 07 August 2013 00:37
    The Noctua is an IFX14 copycat with some improvements. The Phanteks TCP-14E (Or something like that) and NH-D14 are very similar and it comes down to color preference :3
    Reply
  • falchard 07 August 2013 06:33
    The only fans I buy are from Delta Electronic. What's a fan if it can't go to 52 dB?
  • mapesdhs 07 August 2013 19:39
    I bought a Noctua A15 a while ago to replace a Coolermaster 140mm
    rear case fan. If these Phanteks fans had been available earlier, I would
    have bought one of them instead since the CPU HS is a black Phanteks
    PH-TC14PE with 3 white fans. The Noctua works very well, but the colour
    is pretty grim.

    I was going to say on the other hand that price is a factor aswell, but a
    quick Google shows the PH-F140XP being around 15 UKP, which is quite
    a lot less than the A15. Definitely a no-brainer IMO, asssuming these
    new fans perform as claimed.

    It's been a while since we've had a fan review. Tarun, how about a 120/140mm
    fan round up?

    Ian.

