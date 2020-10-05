Phanteks Eclipse P300 Case Now $49.99

If you're planning to build a new PC (perhaps one of the best PC builds), you'll need a case for it. With early Prime Day hardware deals already upon us, we've found a great deal on an affordable chassis.

With clean and simple looks, the Phanteks Eclipse P300 tempered glass case is a great case for your build. Now for only $49.99 after rebate, and with free shipping via Newegg.

Phanteks Eclipse P300 was $59.99 now $49.99 via Newegg

A clean and simple case which has lots of storage options for SSD and HDD along with great cable management and space saving form factor.View Deal

A high airflow ATX Mid Tower case with plenty of space for even the RTX 3090. The Phanteks P300 has a tempered glass side, to show off your RGB dreams. Front I/O is a little sparse, with just two USB 3.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, but this fits with the design of the case.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phanteks) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Phanteks)

Dedicated cable management space and a hidden area for the PSU provide a clean aesthetic for your build. With two SSD drive bays hidden under the motherboard, and two more pop out forward facing 3.5 inch drive bays this case has all your storage needs. For a space saving case, the Phanteks Eclipse P300 offers plenty of space for your build.