Modular 'Pi-Tops' Raise Safety Concerns After Student 'Burns' Finger









In the meantime, if you're interested in trying out one of the models for yourself or your STEM-engaged children, you can check out the Pi-Top 3 , which is still on sale at the official website for $319.99. It comes with a slime green case, a 14-inch, 1080p screen, a sliding modular rail and 8-hour battery life. "Whilst it is highly unlikely that this would occur again, we are writing to customers to advise them to take a common-sense approach and switch off the unit if something has got lost inside it. We are also advising customers to remove the SD card tool from the unit. These simple actions will make the remote possibility of a recurrence even less likely," the company wrote. A spokesperson for Cornell Tech stated that the organization has ceased use of the Pi-Top 3 because of this incident, as well as issues with reliability, which TechCrunch has corroborated with other sources. As far as the injury goes and Pi-Top's measures to resolve it, the team is reaching out to customers to advise them of the actions in place to try and resolve the issue.

The team has been hard at work to ensure the problem doesn't reoccur, with a list of recommendations to users to keep it from happening. Some solutions include advising teachers to remove the laptop's SD card removal tool from the laptops and to do it themselves rather than letting the students do so. Another recommendation is to create a plastic cover to go over the hub in an effort to keep anyone's hands from getting close to hot components. Or, the solution could simply be to cut off an additional pin.