PowerColor Unchains The Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound

VideoCardz has just leaked renders of one of PowerColor's new Hellhound series graphics card. As it's pretty straightforward, the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound is based on AMD's latest Radeon RX 6700 XT and designed to contend with the best graphics cards on the market.

For the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, PowerColor is experimenting with a black and blue theme. The graphics card arrives with a dual-slot black cooler that employs a trio of cooling fans with translucent fan blades. PowerColor even dipped the bracket in black paint, which is a nice finishing touch on the vendor's part.

The cooling fans feature blue lighting, but it's uncertain if the RGB palette is available or not. The Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound also incorporates a full-cover backplate that has the new Hellhound logo. The cutout on the backplate should help with heat dissipation.

The clock speeds for the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound remain a mystery. Given the tier of the Hellhound series, it should come with lower operating clocks than PowerColor's other higher tier models, such as the Liquid Devil, Red Devil or Red Dragon family of graphics cards.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: VideoCardz)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound may be using a custom PCB as the PCIe power connector layout is different from AMD's reference design. The vanilla Radeon RX 6700 XT utilizes one 6-pin and one 8-pin PCIe power connector. The Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, on the other hand, resorts to two 8-pin PCIe power connectors, which also insinuate a strong factory overclock.

The display outputs on the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound fall in line with the reference design though. You get access to one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs with DSC support.

The Radeon RX 6700 XT will have its official coming out party on March 18 so we should know pricing for the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound in the upcoming days. For reference, the Radeon RX 6700 XT will start at $479. Taking into account the amount of customization on the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, it'll probably carry a small premium.