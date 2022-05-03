Razer Blade 15 Debuts a 240 Hz OLED Laptop Panel

Razer will add a fast, vivid new display option to its Razer Blade 15 laptop lineup later this year: an OLED QHD display with a 240 Hz refresh rate According to Razer, this is the world's first laptop to feature this particular 15.6 inch 2560 x 1440 pixels fast refresh OLED display panel. Razer is pitching the new display for photo and video editing, watching movies, or playing AAA games – at both creators and gamers alike.

Readers should be pretty familiar with the current Razer Blade 15 lineup. We reviewed one of the 2022 configurations of the Blade 15 only last month. This new model with OLED QHD 240 Hz display has similar specs to the one we had in the labs, with a few minor but higher spec changes, in addition to the display panel change.

Razer already offers a 15-inch OLED model, but it uses a UHD screen with a max refresh of 60 Hz. The new device is quite a different beast, with its OLED screen matching the existing 1440p IPS models with a max refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The company also claims that this new OLED panel has a 1 ms response time – good specs for fast paced gaming or high frame rate video. The screen offers the inherent deep blacks of OLED technology, and on the other side of the scale, bright whites in images can register up to 400 nits. A color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 is delivered by the new OLED screen. The 1440p IPS model we reviewed disappointed with its max brightness of just 232 nits, but its 87.1% DCI-P3 was not bad.

Razer Blade 15 OLED QHD 240Hz Model Confirmed Specifications CPU Intel Core i9-12900H Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) Memory 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe 4.0 SSD + spare M.2 slot Display 15.6 inches, 2560 x 1440, OLED 240 Hz, 1ms, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3 color Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, full-sized SD card reader and an HDMI port Operating System Windows 11 Home Price (as configured) $3,499.99

This 15-inch QHD OLED model features an Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900H processor as well as an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM on board. Razer also confirmed the new model would use the same "tried-and-true CNC-milled aluminum chassis, and laser cut speaker grills," as the rest of the range.

These specs, and the display panel, are a little bit better than our $2,999 review model, which featured a Intel Core i7-12800H, the same Nvidia GPU, but only 16GB of DDR5 and a QHD IPS 240 Hz display.

The Razer Blade 15 OLED QHD 240Hz model isn't listed online at the time of writing. It is still a few months away from shipping, as we have been told it will only become available via Razer direct and authorized retailers in Q4 this year. The MSRP for the QHD OLED will cost $3,499.99.