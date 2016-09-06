SilverStone Prepares For Mini-STX's Arrival With VT01 Chassis

SilverStone announced its VT01 mini-STX case, which will be one of the first few mini-STX cases commercially available on the market.

Built to support mini-STX motherboards, the VT01 is extremely compact at just 155 x 152 x 65 mm (LxWxH). The VT01 is made entirely of 0.8 mm SCC steel, and it has a total volume of 1.53 liters.

Below where the motherboard goes, there is space for just one 2.5-inch HDD/SSD. There aren’t any USB or other I/O ports on the case itself instead, the system relies on the I/O ports mounted on mini-STX motherboards.

One issue users might face with this case is that it does not support Intel’s stock CPU cooler. At 54.3 mm, it's far too tall for the VT01, which requires that coolers be under 34 mm to fit inside the case.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability.