Solidigm, Formerly Intel, Launches New Data Center D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 SSDs

Solidigm, formerly Intel's SSD business that now belongs to SK Hynix, has introduced its new enterprise-grade PCIe Gen4 SSDs designed for read-intensive and mixed workloads. The new D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 drives are set to be available in capacities of up to 15.36TB and in various server form factors.

As the successor of Intel's SSD division, Solidigm already has a rather competitive lineup of server SSDs, and the new D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 products complement already existing Intel-branded drives. The new SSDs are based on a proprietary controller developed by Solidigm (well, Intel) as well as 3D NAND memory produced in house. The drives fully support contemporary enterprise-grade capabilities and management features (e.g., NVMe-MI 1.1, PCIe over VDM, PCIe over MCTP), including end-to-end data path protection, power loss-safe firmware design, advanced telemetry, and so on.



From performance point of view, Solidigm's D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 drives are rated for up to 7100MB/s sequential read speed as well as up to 4200MB/s sequential write speed. As for random performance, Solidigm's D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 SSDs are rated for up to 1100K/220K read/write IOPS.

Depending on the workload, Solidigm's D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 are 20%–100% faster compared to their predecessors, according to the manufacturer.



Solidigm's D7-P5520 SSD is rated for up to 1 DWPD (drive writes per day) over five years and will be available in U.2, E1.S, and E1.L form factors with capacities up to 15.36TB. The D7-P5620 meanwhile is designed for more write intensive workloads and is rated for 3 DWPD over five years and is set to ship in a 2.5-inch/15mm U.2 form factor.

Since the D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 are designed for servers, they are rigorously tested to ensure reliability, predictable performance, and longevity. Solidigm has not announced pricing of its D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 drives, which is not particularly surprising as they will be sold to server makers and their actual prices will depend on the volumes ordered.