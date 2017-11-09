Steam Will Support 11 New Currencies On Nov 13

Steam will add support for 11 more currencies on November 13, which should make it easier for PC gamers around the world to purchase titles from the platform's most popular marketplace. They could previously buy games with USD, sure, but soon they won't have to bother.

The support for these additional currencies was initially spotted by SteamDB, an independent database that tries to offer more insight into Valve's platform, based on emails sent to Steam customers in affected regions. Valve confirmed to Tom's Hardware that it plans to give people more payment options next week. Here's the list of currencies arriving November 13, as compiled by SteamDB:

Argentinian Peso Costa Rican Colón Israeli New Shekel Kazakhstani Tenge Kuwaiti Dinar Polish Zloty Qatari Rial Ukrainian Hryvnia Uruguayan Peso Vietnamese Dong South Asian USD Region

This latest expansion continues Valve's efforts to make sure Steam isn't unseated atop the PC gaming throne any time soon. Over the last year, the company has improved the marketplace's recommendations system, replaced the Greenlight platform with Steam Direct, and fought to preserve the integrity of user reviews by combating "review bombing" from protesting gamers. It also recently introduced digital gift cards as well.

Accepting payment via more currencies isn't as flashy as any of those announcements, but it's a quality of life improvement that affected gamers will likely appreciate. (Provided there aren't issues with pricing after the conversion from USD to the currency of their choice, at least.)