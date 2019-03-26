TeamGroup XCalibur & Nighthawk RGB Win "Red Dot" Design Award

by

Following up on its iF Design Award, Team Group Memory (aka Teamgroup and TeamGroup) today claimed title to Germany's 2019 Red Dot design award for its XCalibur RGB (see review) and Night Hawk Legend RGB (see review), which probably qualifies as a three-stooges-level poke in the eye to the non-RGB crowd. Fortunately for those who prefer darkness, the earlier iF award applied both to lighted and non-lighted products.

To explain its victory, TeamGroup says its XCalibur RGB “combines the design concept of the 120° ultra-wide-angle force flow effect and unique totem element to create an all new visual effect” and that its Night Hawk RGB "lighting effect shines brightly like sharp hawkeyes and is ready to dominate the world of gaming."

Via the same press release, the firm also claims its modules are perfect both inside and out, and that Team Group is the world’s leading memory brand. Perhaps the leadership to which they refer is in design awards? Since we’ve neither seen a hawk's eyes shine brightly nor a perfect product, we’ll just congratulate the firm on its design wins and treat the rest as hyperbole.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
Most Popular
  1. Samsung 8 Gb, 10nm-Class DDR4 DRAM Coming This Year
  2. Samsung Announces Flashbolt HBM2E: Up to 16GB and 1.64 TBps Per Stack
  3. Intel Optane AMA Reader's Recap, Storage, Caching and Memory Explained
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.