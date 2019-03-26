Following up on its iF Design Award, Team Group Memory (aka Teamgroup and TeamGroup) today claimed title to Germany's 2019 Red Dot design award for its XCalibur RGB (see review) and Night Hawk Legend RGB (see review), which probably qualifies as a three-stooges-level poke in the eye to the non-RGB crowd. Fortunately for those who prefer darkness, the earlier iF award applied both to lighted and non-lighted products.

To explain its victory, TeamGroup says its XCalibur RGB “combines the design concept of the 120° ultra-wide-angle force flow effect and unique totem element to create an all new visual effect” and that its Night Hawk RGB "lighting effect shines brightly like sharp hawkeyes and is ready to dominate the world of gaming."

Via the same press release, the firm also claims its modules are perfect both inside and out, and that Team Group is the world’s leading memory brand. Perhaps the leadership to which they refer is in design awards? Since we’ve neither seen a hawk's eyes shine brightly nor a perfect product, we’ll just congratulate the firm on its design wins and treat the rest as hyperbole.