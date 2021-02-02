SSD deal: 1TB WD Blue SN550 NVMe down to just $99.99

Cheap Gen 4 NVMe storage is hard to come by, which is why we are big fans of the WD Blue SN550 SSD — the best DRAMless storage you can get with competitive read/write speeds and a five-year warranty.

But what makes the best SSDs better? A cheaper price. Right now over at Best Buy and Walmart, you can get one for just $99.99 — amazing value for money at just $0.10 per GB.

1TB WD Blue SN550: was $129.99 now $99.99 @ Best Buy

This PCIe 3.0 drive promises 2,400 MBps read and 950 MBps write speeds, alongside 3D NAND technology to reduce power consumption and a rated 600TB endurance. It may not have DRAM, but at this price point, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

1TB WD Blue SN550: was $129.99 now $99.99 @ Walmart

This PCIe 3.0 drive promises 2,400 MBps read and 950 MBps write speeds, alongside 3D NAND technology to reduce power consumption and a rated 600TB endurance. It may not have DRAM, but at this price point, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

1TB WD Blue SN550: was $129.99 now $99.99 @ WD

This PCIe 3.0 drive promises 2,400 MBps read and 950 MBps write speeds, alongside 3D NAND technology to reduce power consumption and a rated 600TB endurance. It may not have DRAM, but at this price point, it's an absolute steal.

Let's address the inconsistencies. Yes, the list prices on Walmart and Best Buy are slightly inflated, but the real MSRP as you can see on WD's own website is 130 bucks. Nevertheless, this is still a good deal across the board.

Across our testing of this 1TB drive, the SN550 offered impressive game loading speeds, beat out other more expensive drives in PC Mark 10 benchmarking and had a consistently strong write performance under thermal pressure.

And we really like Western Digitals generous five-year warranty on this device. Make no mistake, regardless of the shifty list pricing happening here, WD's Blue SN550 offers the best bang for your buck at this cost.