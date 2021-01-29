Get This 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for Just $239.99

You would normally expect a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and high refresh rate to set you back over $300. But with this limited time deal over at Newegg, now you can get one for far less than that.

Right now, you can pick up a Westinghouse WM32DX9019 WQHD gaming monitor for just $239.99. That's $60 off the list price.

Westinghouse WM32DX9019 32-inch gaming monitor: was $299.99, now $239.99 @ Newegg

This gaming monitor packs plenty of premium specs into a budget price point — a 32-inch panel with a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside the gaming essentials, this screen also advertises a wide color gamut, adaptive sync and RGB back lighting for adding extra ambiance to your room.View Deal

The WM32DX9019 is a 32-inch screen with a WQHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a wide color gamut, 3000:1 contrast ratio and AMD FreeSync.

Plus, Westinghouse has added some great quality of life features that seem small at first, but help with space management and long-term use, like an integrated headphone hanger, VESA compatible mounting and eye care technology to reduce blue light in the evenings.

Simply put, at the initial MSRP of $299.99, this would have been a good deal. But with $60 off the list price, it's a steal. But be quick, this deal ends on Sunday, January 31.