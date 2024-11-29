The best 2TB SSDs deals available this Black Friday start at $92

The sweet spot for many, 2TB SSDs offer the best price-to-capacity ratio - these are the best 2TB SSD deals currently available on Black Friday 2024.

6 M.2 SSDs on a gray background
(Image credit: Future)

It's Black Friday 2024, and as we've been covering the deals in the lead-up to this weekend, we've been keeping an eye out for all the best SSD deals on our favorite 2TB picks. Stocks are selling out quickly on some models as the price dips, so you have to be quick to jump on some of these deals. This could be the last chance you have to pick up an SSD bargain on a shiny new 2TB SSD for your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5 this year.

We've curated 17 2TB SSD deals from the many we've spotted so far, mainly from retailers like Amazon, Newegg, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. We've chosen a range of Solid State Drives from older Gen 3.0 models to the very latest Gen 5.0 PCIe drives, with some of the best value deals working out at only 5 cents per GB.

Amongst the best SSD deals are some of our favorite and best-reviewed Editor's Choice award winners such as the terrific Samsung 990 Pro and Western Digital SN850X, and also more budget offerings from Crucial and TeamGroup for a fuller selection of what's on offer.

To help you out we've curated 17 of the most popular 2TB SSD deals together in this handy table. Here we've listed the deal price, previous all-time low price, and how many cents per GB the SSD works out from a rough price divided by capacity calculation. So take a look and see if there's a deal for you.

SSD Make and ModelPCIe GenSale PriceCents per GBAll-time low Price
Samsung 990 Pro Gen 4.0$159$0.08$119
WD Black SN850XGen 4.0$124$0.06$89
Samsun 980 ProGen 4.0$119$0.06$99
Crucial P3 PlusGen 4.0$112$0.06$74
WD Black SN770Gen 4.0$112$0.06$82
Corsair MP600 Pro NHGen 4.0$99$0.05$99
Corsair MP600 Core XTGen 4.0$109$0.05$79
SK hynix Platinum P41Gen 4.0$134$0.07$104
Nextorage Japan Gen 4.0$139$0.07$119
TeamGroup T-Force A440 LiteGen 4.0$113$0.06$113
TeamGroup MP44Gen 4.0$115$0.06$89
TeamGroup MP44LGen 4.0$99$0.05$94
Silicon Power UD90Gen 4.0$92$0.05$75
Crucial P3Gen 3.0$104$0.05$67
Crucial T705Gen 5.0 $239$0.12$239
Kingston KC3000Gen 4.0$145$0.07$145
Kingston Fury RenegadeGen 4.0$131$0.07$112

Among these drives, our favorite 2TB SSD Prime Day deals are:

WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $124 at Adorama (was $159)

WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $124 at Adorama (was $159)
The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Silicon Power UD90 (2TB) SSD: now $92 at Newegg (was $109)

Silicon Power UD90 (2TB) SSD: now $92 at Newegg (was $109)
This PCIe 4 drive offers read and write speeds of 5,000 and 4,800 MB/s respectively. It's not the fastest Gen 4 SSD, but at only $92 it's fantastic value for money, and perfect for beefing up your Steam games library storage.

Crucial P3 Plus (2TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $112 at Amazon (was $169)

Crucial P3 Plus (2TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $112 at Amazon (was $169)
The P3 Plus is a Gen 4 drive that operates at 5000 MB/s read and write, along with 650K / 900K read and write IOPS. It might not be the fastest available PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD, but it does offer terrific value per GB for it price.

We are working hard to find the best computer deals for you this Black Friday. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals Live blog for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals Live blog, Monitor Deals Live, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.

