The best 2TB SSDs deals available this Black Friday start at $92

It's Black Friday 2024, and as we've been covering the deals in the lead-up to this weekend, we've been keeping an eye out for all the best SSD deals on our favorite 2TB picks. Stocks are selling out quickly on some models as the price dips, so you have to be quick to jump on some of these deals. This could be the last chance you have to pick up an SSD bargain on a shiny new 2TB SSD for your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5 this year.

We've curated 17 2TB SSD deals from the many we've spotted so far, mainly from retailers like Amazon, Newegg, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. We've chosen a range of Solid State Drives from older Gen 3.0 models to the very latest Gen 5.0 PCIe drives, with some of the best value deals working out at only 5 cents per GB.

Amongst the best SSD deals are some of our favorite and best-reviewed Editor's Choice award winners such as the terrific Samsung 990 Pro and Western Digital SN850X, and also more budget offerings from Crucial and TeamGroup for a fuller selection of what's on offer.

To help you out we've curated 17 of the most popular 2TB SSD deals together in this handy table. Here we've listed the deal price, previous all-time low price, and how many cents per GB the SSD works out from a rough price divided by capacity calculation. So take a look and see if there's a deal for you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD Make and Model PCIe Gen Sale Price Cents per GB All-time low Price Samsung 990 Pro Gen 4.0 $159 $0.08 $119 WD Black SN850X Gen 4.0 $124 $0.06 $89 Samsun 980 Pro Gen 4.0 $119 $0.06 $99 Crucial P3 Plus Gen 4.0 $112 $0.06 $74 WD Black SN770 Gen 4.0 $112 $0.06 $82 Corsair MP600 Pro NH Gen 4.0 $99 $0.05 $99 Corsair MP600 Core XT Gen 4.0 $109 $0.05 $79 SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen 4.0 $134 $0.07 $104 Nextorage Japan Gen 4.0 $139 $0.07 $119 TeamGroup T-Force A440 Lite Gen 4.0 $113 $0.06 $113 TeamGroup MP44 Gen 4.0 $115 $0.06 $89 TeamGroup MP44L Gen 4.0 $99 $0.05 $94 Silicon Power UD90 Gen 4.0 $92 $0.05 $75 Crucial P3 Gen 3.0 $104 $0.05 $67 Crucial T705 Gen 5.0 $239 $0.12 $239 Kingston KC3000 Gen 4.0 $145 $0.07 $145 Kingston Fury Renegade Gen 4.0 $131 $0.07 $112

Among these drives, our favorite 2TB SSD Prime Day deals are:

WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $124 at Adorama (was $159)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Silicon Power UD90 (2TB) SSD: now $92 at Newegg (was $109)

This PCIe 4 drive offers read and write speeds of 5,000 and 4,800 MB/s respectively. It's not the fastest Gen 4 SSD, but at only $92 it's fantastic value for money, and perfect for beefing up your Steam games library storage.

Crucial P3 Plus (2TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $112 at Amazon (was $169)

The P3 Plus is a Gen 4 drive that operates at 5000 MB/s read and write, along with 650K / 900K read and write IOPS. It might not be the fastest available PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD, but it does offer terrific value per GB for it price.

