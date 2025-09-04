Solar-powered Logitech keyboard appears on Amazon Mexico — MX Keys S look-alike promises up to 10 years of power

According to an early Amazon México listing, Logitech is preparing to launch the Signature Slim Solar+, a wireless keyboard in every sense of the word. The Signature Slim Solar+ features a solar panel, providing owners with a battery lasting up to 10 years.

Less sophisticated wireless keyboards utilize AA batteries that can last for several months. Conversely, some of the more advanced models depend on a cable or a wireless charging pad to replenish their batteries. The latest innovation from keyboard manufacturers involves the integration of solar panels. Similar implementations have been observed in products from Lenovo, and Logitech has done this before, too, with the K750 Wireless Solar.

The Signature Slim Solar+ design will look very familiar if you're a Logitech aficionado. The upcoming wireless graphite-colored keyboard resembles an MX Keys S, but it features an additional solar panel above the top row of keys. The narrow solar panel absorbs daylight or artificial light, so you don't have to worry about rainy days. The battery is said to have a lifespan of up to 10 years, according to Logitech. Your mileage will obviously vary, depending on your usage conditions.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México)

Logitech has branded the wireless charging technology as "Logi LightCharge", described (translated from Spanish) as "a charging innovation that combines a light-absorbing strip and a long-lasting, energy-efficient battery." It could just be marketing talk, or Logitech added something extra, but we won't know for sure until the product has launched.

The Signature Slim Solar+, made from 70% recycled plastic, is a full-sized keyboard with a footprint of 15.9 x 5.6 x 8 inches (430.8 x 142.9 x 20.2 mm) and weighs 1.5 pounds (700 g). It's slightly larger than the MX Keys S due to the solar panel, but the Signature Slim Solar+ is up to 14% lighter.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México) (Image credit: Amazon México)

Like other Logitech keyboards, you can pair the Signature Slim Solar+ with up to three devices and easily switch between them with a single key. The keys on the Signature Slim Solar+ are customizable through the Logi Options+ App software. Smart Actions support is available, enabling you to automate tasks and bind them to a single "Action Key" on your keyboard. The Signature Slim Solar+ also features an "AI Launch Key," Logitech's term for the Copilot key that activates the Microsoft AI assistant on Windows or Gemini in ChromeOS. It's useless outside of the aforementioned operating systems, but you can always reprogram the key to perform a different task.

The Signature Slim Solar+ employs Bluetooth technology to establish connections with your devices. Alternatively, if you wish to use it with a USB receiver, the keyboard is supplied with a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pricing and availability for the Signature Slim Solar+ are unknown, as Amazon México did not provide this information. However, since it's already listed, an official announcement from Logitech could be right around the corner.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!