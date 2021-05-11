ASRock Z590 Taichi Review: Cogs Aplenty

Firmware
The Z590 Taichi BIOS has the same theme as the last generation, different from the Steel Legend and PG Velocita. With this board, the gears and cogwheels make their way into the black background. The primary text is yellow, with white text for any editable fields. Like most boards, the Taichi includes an EZ Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments and a comprehensive Advanced section. The BIOS is organized well, with many of the more commonly-used functions accessible without drilling down multiple levels to find them. In the end, the BIOS worked well and was easy to navigate and read.
Software
On the software side, ASRock includes a few utilities that cover overclocking and monitoring (A-Tune), audio (Nahimic 3), software for updating drivers and downloading applications (App Shop), and of course, RGB control (Polychrome RGB). We did not run into any issues in our limited use of the applications.
Test System
As of March 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. On the hardware front, we’ve switched to all PCIe 4.0 components. We upgraded our video card to an Asus RTX 3070 TUF Gaming and the storage device to a 2TB Phison PS5-18-E18 M.2. Along with the hardware changes, we’ve also updated the games to F1 2020 and Far Cry: New Dawn. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted (typically during new platform launches). The hardware used is as follows:
|CPU
|Intel i9-11900K
|RAM
|GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|GSkill Trident Z Royale 2x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS)
|GPU
|Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3070
|CPU Cooler
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Operating System
|Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 461.40
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2508 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.17.7137 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|F1 2020
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, TAA, 16xAF (Australia, Clear, Dry)
|Far Cry: New Dawn
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
