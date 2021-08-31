Asus ProArt B550 Creator Review: Designed for Pros, Works for Joes

Firmware
I’ve been a longtime fan of the Asus UEFIsm as they are easy to get around, have a lot of options, and the most frequently accessed items are not buried deep within the menus. The ProArt board sports a black-and-teal theme and is easy to read. The EZ Mode provides enough information and options to be useful, while the Advanced part of the BIOS has everything you need, and more, to tweak your motherboard and component settings.
Software
Asus has several applications designed for various functions, ranging from RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, overclocking and more. Instead of plodding through each application as if it changes for each review, we’ll capture several screenshots of a few major utilities moving forward. In this case, here’s a look at Ai Suite 3, Armoury Crate and the Realtek Audio application.
Test System / Comparison Products
As of July 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card and driver to an Asus TUF RTX 3070 using version 461.40. Additionally, our game selection changed, as noted in the chart below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen R9 5950X
|Memory
|GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|GPU
|Asus TUF RTX 3070
|Cooling
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Software
|Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 461.40
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2177 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.11.6866 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|Far Cry: New Dawn
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
