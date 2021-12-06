Biostar Z690 Valkyrie Review: Capable but Overpriced

Firmware

Biostar’s BIOS and the other Z690 boards we’ve looked at previously keep the same look as the last generation. There’s an EZ Mode that's more informational than tweakable, covering high-level status information, including RAM and CPU speed, temperatures and more. Once in the Advanced section, there are headings across the top with options under each. There’s a fair amount of switching sections to reach all of the overclocking functionality, and the listing of some values in milliwatts is confusing. I’d also like to see a description for highlighted items, as most other boards have. But outside of that, the BIOS is easy to navigate and read, with high-contrast dark grey background and white letters.

Software

Biostar uses a single application called Aurora to cover multiple functions, including Fan control, RGB lighting, monitoring, overclocking and more, but little has changed in the Z690 version. Once opened, there is a menu system in the left column with a larger right-hand side to display the information. With Aurora, you can control system volume (Smart Ear), canned power plans (GT Touch), RGBs (Vivid LED DJ), Fans (A.I Fan), hardware monitoring (H/W Monitor) and overclocking/overvolting (OC/OV).

Overall, I like this software. The user interface is easy to read and find the items you are looking for. Fan, RGB, and overclocking control worked without issue. I would like to see more temperatures in the hardware monitor section (VRMs, for example), but what’s there was informative, if only at a high level.

Test System / Comparison Products

As of October 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver to version 496.13. Additionally, our game selection was updated, as noted in the table below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPU Intel Core i9-12900K Memory Kingston Fury DDR5 5200 CL40 (9KF552C40BBK2-32) GSkill Trident Z DDR5 5600 CL36 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) GPU Asus TUF RTX 3070 Cooling MSI MEG Coreliquid S360 PSU EVGA Supernova 850W P6 Software Windows 11 64-bit (21H2, Build 22000.282) Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 496.13 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the outgoing 1.2KW monster we used) for our test systems, and GSkill sent us a fast and good-looking DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for launch day testing. MSI and Asus also sent launch day kits.

Benchmark Settings

Biostar Z690 Valkyrie Procyon Version 2.0.249 64 Office Suite, Video Editing (Premiere Pro), Photo Editing (Photoshop, Lightroom Classic) 3DMark Version 2.20.7290 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R23 Version RBBENCHMARK330542 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Blender Version 2.93.1 Full benchmark (all six sub-tests) Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 21.03-beta Integrated benchmark (Command Line) Game Tests and Settings Far Cry 6 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HD Textures ON F1 2021 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HBAO+, RT Med, TAA + 16xAF, Bahrain, FPS Counter ON

